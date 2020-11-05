Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meridian Energy Group Finalizes Long-term Off-take Agreement with Kiva Energy

/EIN News/ -- BELFIELD, N.D., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading innovator in the petroleum refining industry, announced today the company has entered into a long-term contractual agreement with Kiva Energy, a full service, wholesale provider of propane, with regard to all natural gas liquids produced at the Davis Refinery.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kiva Energy will purchase all of Davis’ propane and will market all butane not used on-site.  The agreement also provides a framework for similar arrangements at Meridian’s other planned projects, as the company expands its modern refinery footprint to West Texas, Oklahoma and beyond.

William Prentice, Meridian Chairman and CEO, had this to say, “Kiva is a valued long-term strategic partner.  They have provided significant resources and cooperation over the past several years in connection with our development of the Davis Refinery and our planning for other U.S. projects.  We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

John Kamps, Kiva Energy CEO, added, “As both a Meridian shareholder and a strategic commercial partner, we look forward  to contributing to the value of and sharing in Meridian’s success with the Davis Refinery and beyond.”

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.
The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally-compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world, with refinery developments in both North Dakota and Texas. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, Houston, Texas and Irvine, California.  Connect with Meridian Energy Group:  Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

About Kiva Energy
Kiva Energy is a full service, wholesale provider of propane. Kiva Energy can provide, not only all of your propane supply needs, but we can also support your business in many other ways. Kiva assets include trucks, rail and storage facilities as well as strategic supply contracts with the majority of Western US Gas Plants and Refineries.

