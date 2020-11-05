NRC Health Awards Annual Scholarship to UNL Students

NRC Health awards Rising Stars Scholarship to successful business students.

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health is pleased to announce Sydney Long and Bradley Martins as recipients of the 2020 Rising Stars Scholarship. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship celebrates, rewards, and encourages students with an interest in business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Each recipient received $2,000 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the spring 2021 semester. Sydney and Bradley’s names will be displayed on the Rising Stars Scholarship plaque located in the Sales Center for Excellence at the College of Business (COB). The scholarship program began in 2011.



Sydney is a senior majoring in Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management and Marketing while minoring in Leadership and Communication, International Studies and Clifton Builders Management. She is also pursuing a certificate in sales from the COB’s Center for Sales Excellence. Sydney is also a member of the University’s cheer squad.

Bradley is a junior Marketing major and is also pursuing a certificate in sales from the Center for Sales Excellence. He is currently a Business Development Intern at NRC Health and a former section leader in the United States Marine Corps.

NRC Health actively pursues students from UNL to join the organization as interns. For more information on internship and career opportunities, contact talent@nrchealth.com.

