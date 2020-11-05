For Immediate Release:

November 5, 2020

Numerous Findings Issued Against Village of Woodlawn

Columbus- – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 non-GAGAS audit of the Village of Woodlawn in Hamilton County. The audit included a Finding for Recovery totaling $3,480 and 23 other findings.

013: Noncompliance/Finding for Recovery

Richard Cropper, former Finance Director, was responsible for making timely payments of retirement system withholdings and credit card balances. The Village failed to remit withholdings in a timely manner to the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund for nine months in 2018 and two months in 2019, and incurred late filing penalties totaling $3,200 for 2018 and $200 for 2019. During 2018, the Village also incurred and paid credit card late fees and interest charges totaling $80.

When it comes to the spending of tax dollars, late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purpose.

A Finding for Recovery was issued against former Finance Director Richard Cropper, and his bonding company, Public Entities Pool of Ohio, in the amount of $3,480 in favor of the Village of Woodlawn General Fund.

The other findings included:

001: Internal Control – Monthly Reconciliations

002: Internal Control – Unclassified and Inaccurate Financial Statements

003: Noncompliance/Internal Control – Recording in Incorrect Fund

004: Noncompliance – Expenditures Exceeding Appropriations

005: Noncompliance – Negative Fund Balances

006: Noncompliance/Internal Control – Mayor’s Court

007: Noncompliance – Financial Reporting

008: Internal Control – Official Minutes

009: Noncompliance – Finance Training

010: Noncompliance - Fraud Notification System

011: Noncompliance – Destruction of Records

012: Noncompliance – Encumbering Funds

014: Noncompliance – Proper Public Purpose

015: Noncompliance – Certification of Estimated Resources

016: Noncompliance – Drug Mandated Fines Internal Control Policy

017: Noncompliance – Law Enforcement Trust Fund Internal Policy

018: Noncompliance – Form 1099

019: Internal Control – Income Tax Cycle

020: Internal Control – Timely Posting of Transactions and Maintaining Supporting Documentation

021: Internal Control – Authorized Signatures

022: Internal Control – Fund Balance Classification

023: Internal Control – Budgetary Amounts Not Accurately Recorded in Accounting System

024: Noncompliance – Public Records Custodians

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.