Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,486 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management expects to participate in the following virtual investor events in November.

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference, November 12, 2020
  • 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, November 17, 2020

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pacificethanol.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conferences, please contact your Stifel or Craig-Hallum representative.

About Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Kinergy Marketing LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Pacific Ethanol’s distilleries as well as fuel grade ethanol for third parties. Pacific Ethanol’s subsidiary, Pacific Ag. Products LLC, markets wet and dry distillers grains. For more information please visit www.pacificethanol.com.

Company IR Contact: IR Agency Contact: Media Contact:
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Moriah Shilton Paul Koehler
916-403-2755 LHA Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
Investorrelations@pacificethanol.com 415-433-3777 916-403-2790
  paulk@pacificethanol.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.