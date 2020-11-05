World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Morocco Postponed until 2022

November 5, 2020

Washington, DC: The Kingdom of Morocco, the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced today that the planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in Marrakesh , Morocco, in October 2021 will be postponed by 12 months until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the WBG and IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. and every third year in another member country. The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, and others. A complete list of previous meeting sites is available on the Annual Meetings website.

About the International Monetary Fund

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 190 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world. Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 190 countries that make up its near-global membership.

About the World Bank Group

The World Bank Group plays a key role in the global effort to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. It consists of five institutions: The World Bank, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA); the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Working together in more than 100 countries, these institutions provide financing, advice, and other solutions that enable countries to address the most urgent challenges of development.