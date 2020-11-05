Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Management to host conference call and webcast on November 12th at 5:00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Thursday, November 12th @ 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST
Domestic: 844-358-9116
International: 209-905-5951
Conference ID: 4549288
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
aTyr Pharma
adunston@atyrpharma.com

