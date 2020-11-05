The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Thursday, December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 30, 2020.



About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.