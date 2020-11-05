Shattuck Labs to Present Poster on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that preclinical data from its Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually November 9-14, 2020.



Presentation Details

Title: In vivo expansion of gamma delta T cells by a CD19-targeted butyrophilin heterodimer leads to elimination of peripheral B cells

Date: November 11 – 14, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Location: Virtual Poster Hall

Abstract Number: 688

Additional meeting information can be found on the SITC website at www.sitcancer.org. The poster presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com

