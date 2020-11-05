National MI Ranks 24th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Private mortgage insurer ranks first among diversified financial companies and ninth for three-year revenue growth

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) has been ranked 24th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2020. The list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over a three-year period ending on April 30, 2020.



To qualify for the list, a company—domestic or foreign—must trade on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars; file quarterly reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 30, 2020; and have been trading continuously since June 30, 2017.

“We’re very pleased to be listed on Fortune’s list of the fastest-growing companies,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “National MI's consistent growth since our inception in 2012 has been achieved by dedication and hard work, while building value every day for our employees, our customers and our shareholders.”

NMI Holdings, Inc. ranked first on Fortune’s list in the category of diversified financial companies and ninth on the list for three-year growth in revenue. The company reported an annual three-year growth rate of 45 percent.

“Being named to Fortune’s list is a testament to National MI’s commitment to providing our lender customers with exceptional service and protecting both our customers and investors from losses,” said Adam Pollitzer, National MI’s CFO.

NMI Holdings, Inc. will report results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally, using Conference ID: 5874734 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations

(203) 513-2721

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com