Plus Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of leading experts in the fields of neuro-oncology, preclinical drug development, and nanotechnology. The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its proprietary and versatile nanotechnology platform developing innovative chemotherapeutics and radiotherapeutics for rare cancers that address unmet medical needs.



“We are proud to have an accomplished and diverse group of scientific and clinical experts as inaugural members of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Their scientific perspectives will provide value in supporting the advancement of Plus’ scientific programs, including our lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes (RNL™) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, to help improve outcomes for patients. Our management team is eager to leverage this group’s expertise to optimize our R&D and clinical activities.”



Founding members of the SAB include:

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. – Dr. Brenner is a medical oncologist and tumor biologist with a focus in drug development for the management of primary brain tumors and breast neoplasms. His interests are in developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of malignancy with a focus on overcoming resistance to conventional therapeutics. This experience includes navigation of regulatory processes including IND enabling studies, authoring study protocols, coordinating multicenter studies, as well as acting as principal investigator of 14 industry and investigator-initiated Phase 1 trials since 2008. Dr. Brenner earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and went on to earn his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Science Park. He received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and completed a residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the UT Health San Antonio.

John McKew, Ph.D. – Dr. McKew has 27 years of experience developing novel therapeutics where he successfully advanced therapies through preclinical and into clinical development. He is currently Chief Operating Officer of Lumos Pharma. Prior to Lumos Pharma, Dr. McKew was Vice President of Research at aTyr Pharma where he led a research team discovering and advancing protein-based therapeutics for rare diseases. He has also served as Acting Scientific Director for the National Center for Advancing Translational Science (NCATS) intramural group, a part of the National Institute of Health (NIH). At NCATS, his lab’s work on rare diseases and public/private partnerships led to the collaborative advancement of several therapeutic candidates currently being commercialized by pharmaceutical companies. Dr. McKew is also an Adjunct Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and has previously served as the Chair Elect, Chair and Immediate Past Chair of the American Chemical Society’s Northeastern section. He has over 70 peer-reviewed publications and granted patents. Dr. McKew graduated from State University of New York at Stony Brook with B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Biochemistry, completed his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at University of California, Davis and held post-doctoral research positions at the University of Geneva and Firmenich, SA.

Vladimir P. Torchilin, Ph.D., D.Sc. – Dr. Torchilin is a University Distinguished Professor and Director, Center for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology and Nanomedicine, Northeastern University, Boston. He obtained a M.S. in Chemistry as well as a Ph.D. and D.Sc. in Polymer Chemistry and Chemistry of Physiologically Active Compounds from Moscow University. In 1991, Dr. Torchilin joined MGH/Harvard Medical School as the Head of Chemistry Program, Center for Imaging and Pharmaceutical Research, and Associate Professor of Radiology. Since 1998 Dr. Torchilin has been with Northeastern University, including as the Chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences from 1998-2008. His research interests include liposomes, lipid-core micelles, biomedical polymers, drug delivery and targeting, pharmaceutical nanocarriers, experimental cancer immunology. He has published more than 400 original papers, more than 150 reviews and book chapters, and holds more than 40 patents. He has also wrote and edited 10 books, including Immobilized Enzymes in Medicine, The Handbook on Targeted Delivery of Imaging Agents, Liposomes: A Practical Approach, Nanoparticulates as Pharmaceutical Carriers, Multifunctional Pharmaceutical Nanocarriers, Biomedical Aspects of Drug Targeting, Delivery of Protein and Peptide Drugs in Cancer.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at plustherapeutics.com and respect-trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about: the Company’s potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers; the Company’s potential to develop drug candidates currently in its product pipeline; and the Company’s potential to develop additional drugs outside of its current pipeline. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of additional material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that the Company is not able to successfully develop product candidates that can leverage the U.S. FDA’s accelerated regulatory pathways; and the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke/ICR

(443) 377-4767

Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Terri Clevenger

Westwicke/ICR

(203) 856-4326

Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com