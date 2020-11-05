Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that executives from the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 29th Annual Credit Suisse Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time
  • 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming the healthcare experience and empowering people everywhere to live healthier lives. Recognized as the world leader in whole person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. In more than 175 countries and ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
pfeeley@teladochealth.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stenrud
pr@teladochealth.com
860-491-8821

Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

