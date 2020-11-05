Condé Nast Traveler Ranks WIMCO Top 3 Villa Rental Company in the World for 2nd Year in a Row

Over 700,000 CNT Readers Cast Their Vote

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October, 2020- Condé Nast Traveler announced the winners of its annual Readers' Choice Awards, ranking the best in hospitality.

More than 700,000 readers submitted responses, rating their global travel experiences. Launched at the beginning of COVID-19, the magazine cites this year’s honorees as deserving of a “special honor”; instead of ranking the new and trendy, readers relied on their eternal favorites, destinations and hospitality providers that endure. “Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favorites or places they know have brought joy to others,” said the magazine.

As a storied brand with 35 years of experience in the vacation rental space, WIMCO Villas certainly is a reliable classic. For the second year in a row, the villa rental and concierge service company was recognized as one of the top three villa rental companies worldwide. It is a confirmation that in the rapidly changing world of vacations, the sophisticated traveler will continue to seek out well-respected companies, like WIMCO, with proven track records of earning high marks from clients and adhering to meticulous standards.

Whether they are going to St. Barths for New Years, Turks & Caicos for spring break, or Big Sky, Montana for the summer; travelers know they can rely on WIMCO to take care of all the details. WIMCO fully vets all its properties so there won’t be any surprises, and puts local concierge services teams in place, giving an extra layer of confidence to the traveler” said Stiles Bennet, WIMCO’s President. “Recognition of this work from the readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine means a great deal.”

Bennet suggests that WIMCO’s commitment to publishing detailed information on travel restrictions and requirements may have resulted in their high satisfaction rate during COVID. “Tens of thousands visit our covid-19 travel information blog each month to learn what’s required to travel to specific destinations, requirements which are regularly in flux,” says Bennet. With contacts on the ground in destinations, delivering up-to-date, verified information, is a top priority for the company. Moreover, for islands that require proof of negative Covid tests for entry (such as St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, Anguilla and others), WIMCO maintains a database of testing labs with fast turn-around times. “We do so much more than rent villas; the personalized service and commitment to going the extra mile is ingrained in our ethos and starts the minute you contact us.” This year, that attention to detail and high level of service earned WIMCO high ratings from the readers of travel’s most esteemed publication.

In addition to navigating and explaining new testing requirements for travelers, WIMCO recently launched WIMCO Privé in tandem with Tradewind Aviation, for those seeking transparent and fully-integrated private air travel services. This complements the company’s existing offering of villas on private islands, destinations that can involve lengthy travel to get to if flying commercially.

Voted “Top 3 Villa Rental Company in the world” by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler two years in a row, and recently featured on Bloomberg Travel, Forbes, the Today Show, WIMCO offers a personally selected collection of private villas in the Caribbean, Europe, and the US, as well as the South Pacific. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, from flight bookings, to car rentals to grocery provisioning and more.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, the BVI and Dominican Republic) and throughout Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Lake Como, St Tropez and Mykonos). Browse villas at www.wimco.com, or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012. WIMCO welcomes inquiries from travel agents, and confirms that all private charters and private villas are commissionable.

WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

Tradewind Aviation is a premier aircraft operator, offering on-demand private and scheduled shared charter flight services throughout North America and the Caribbean. Tradewind operates a modern fleet of Pilatus PC-12 and Citation CJ3 aircraft and arranges flights with their vetted partner operator network.

