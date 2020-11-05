Accruent to Accelerate Retailers’ Pandemic Response Through Enhancements to Project and Facilities Management Solutions

Enhancements to Optimize Retailer Operations in a Pandemic Environment

Austin, TX, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has released transformative enhancements across its retail lifecycle solution suite, including new features in its Lx Projects project management and vx Maintain facilities management software. These purpose-built solutions will further empower retailers' response to COVID-19, including redesigning and optimizing the customer experience for the "new normal."

According to recent Moody’s research, department stores face up to a 200% decline in profits, while profits at supermarkets, discounters and warehouse clubs, and dollar/pound stores continue to rise. With organizations experiencing such dramatically different shifts across the retail industry, Accruent is delivering solutions to help retailers maintain lease flexibility as well as redesign and optimize their portfolio based on their unique needs, including launching capital projects to focus investment on the right locations as well as reformatting stores to prioritize employee and customer comfort and health, and support in-store pick-up of online purchases.

Lx Projects, Accruent’s retail construction project management module from the Lucernex solution, now offers:

A new mobile application that will make important project information readily available on-site, making it easier for construction teams to enter and share information remotely while also avoiding physical contact.

Additional leading practice templates focused on helping retailers streamline the processes involved in their portfolio optimization.

A new bidding module to simplify and accelerate project bid comparisons to get projects started and completed faster.

vx Maintain, Accruent’s retail facility management solution, now includes:

An improved embedded analytics dashboard for increased visibility into work order performance across stores, enabling facility managers to optimize operations, reduce maintenance backlogs and increase the lifecycle of their assets.

A new service provider directory, which allows users to quickly find low cost maintenance technicians in their area.

“Streamlining our processes to make facility maintenance easier for the restaurant operators has been our main focus over the past few months,” explains Sarah Mason, Facility’s Administrator for Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant. “Having vx Maintain has helped us to manage vendor relationships and better coordinate our facility maintenance. Vx Maintain enables us to react quickly to support our restaurants with their needs. We also appreciate that the system can easily and quickly access critical information to make better long-term decisions. We feel that the processes we’ve been able to implement with vx Maintain will continue to benefit us well after the pandemic.”

Accruent solutions manage the full retail lifecycle for some of the most recognizable brands in the world, connecting disparate departments across entire organizations to enable them to make smarter, data-driven business decisions.

"At Accruent, we pay close attention to customer feedback and strive to provide users with the tools and resources they need to make the greatest impact,” explains Melissa Hammerle, Commercial President, Accruent. “Right now, that means providing tools that allow retailers to quickly implement social distancing, adjust their in-store footprints and pivot to buy online pick up in store – and that’s exactly what these latest updates help them do.”

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

