electroCore to Announce Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Thursday, November 12 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-4018
International:  201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13711577
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141806

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:
Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com

You just read:

