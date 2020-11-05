Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend  

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.



Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had a net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.37 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $20.2 million, or $0.37 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from net loss (i) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded on the Company's repurchase of its Convertible Notes due 2022 and (ii) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on sale and leaseback liabilities that were refinanced during the period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $45.3 million, or $0.93 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $44.8 million, or $0.92 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $170.4 million, or $3.11 basic and $2.95 diluted earnings per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $170.6 million, or $3.11 basic and $2.95 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded on the Company's repurchase of its Convertible Notes due 2022 and (ii) a $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on sale and leaseback liabilities that were refinanced during the period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $60.5 million, or $1.25 basic and diluted loss per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $59.8 million, or $1.24 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Declaration of Dividend

On November 3, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about December 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020 (the record date). As of November 4, 2020, there were 58,000,147 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Third Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted pool voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels thus far in the fourth quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Total Pool Average daily TCE revenue % of Days LR2 $ 18,250 51 % LR1 $ 12,500 63 % MR $ 11,000 48 % Handymax $ 8,500 47 %

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels in each of the pools during the third quarter of 2020:

Pool Average daily TCE revenue LR2 $ 19,131 LR1 $ 17,632 MR $ 13,530 Handymax $ 9,899

The Company has committed financing to increase liquidity by approximately $63.9 million, which includes:

o $47.1 million from the refinancing of eight vessels (after the repayment of existing debt)

o $16.8 million from the drawdown of financing for scrubbers that have been previously paid for and installed (i.e. there are no additional payments needed in order to drawdown these funds)

o These funds will be drawn down in the coming weeks

In addition to the above, the Company has $44.2 million of additional liquidity available (after the repayment of existing debt) from previously announced financings that have been committed. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.

In September 2020, the Company acquired an aggregate of 1,170,000 of its common shares at an average price of $11.18 per share for a total of $13.1 million.

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of securities which, in addition to the Company's common shares, currently consist of the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA). The aforementioned repurchases of common stock and our convertible notes were executed under the previous securities repurchase program. This program has since been terminated and any future purchases of the Company's securities will be made under the new $250 million securities repurchase program.

In September 2020, the Company took delivery of a scrubber-fitted MR product tanker, STI Maximus, under an eight-year bareboat charter agreement. The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired as part of the transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. (the “Trafigura Transaction”) that was announced in September 2019. The bareboat lease has similar terms and conditions as the other leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.4 million and $11.0 million, respectively, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,905,361 and 54,800,402, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 55,850,026 and 56,516,982 (which includes the potentially dilutive impact of unvested shares of restricted stock and excludes the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022), respectively, and 60,486,468 and 61,578,016, respectively, under the if-converted method. The Company's earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was calculated under the if-converted method as the result of this calculation was dilutive. The Company's diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was calculated using the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding, as the calculation using both diluted weighted average shares outstanding and under the if-converted method were anti-dilutive.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the beginning of calendar year 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 that originated in China and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets (including oil).

While the reduction of economic activity significantly reduced global demand for oil and refined petroleum products, the extreme volatility in the oil markets and the steep contango that developed in the prices of oil and refined petroleum products in March 2020 resulted in record increases in spot TCE rates during the second quarter of 2020 as an abundance of arbitrage and floating storage opportunities opened up. These market dynamics led to a build up of global oil and refined petroleum product inventories during that time period. In June 2020, the underlying oil markets stabilized and these excess inventories began to unwind which, along with customary seasonal weakness, led to a reduction in spot TCE rates through the third quarter of 2020.

We expect that the COVID-19 virus will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. The scale and duration of these circumstances is unknowable but could have a material impact on our earnings, cash flow and financial condition for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. An estimate of the impact on our results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

Between July 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, the Company repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.

In September 2020, the Company acquired an aggregate of 1,170,000 of its common shares at an average price of $11.18 per share for a total of $13.1 million. The repurchased shares are being held as treasury shares.

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities. The aforementioned repurchases of common stock and our convertible notes were executed under the previous securities repurchase program which has since been terminated and any future purchases of the Company's securities will be made under the new $250 million securities repurchase program.

Current Liquidity

As of November 4, 2020, the Company had $209.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the third quarter of 2020 and that is in progress as of October 1, 2020:

Number of Vessels Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Aggregate Costs

($ in millions) (1) Aggregate Off-hire

Days in Q3 2020 Completed in the third quarter of 2020 LR2 4 2 1 4 $ 14.5 163 LR1 1 — — 1 2.5 64 MR 6 3 3 6 22.1 197 Handymax — — — — — — 11 5 4 11 $ 39.1 424 In progress as of October 1, 2020 LR2 3 3 — 3 $ 11.1 90 LR1 — — — — — — MR 1 1 1 1 4.5 56 Handymax — — — — — — 4 4 1 4 $ 15.6 146

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods. Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of October 1, 2020 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2020 and through November 4, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of November 4, 2020 (1) (2) Q4 2020 - payments made through November 4, 2020 $ 3.1 Q4 2020 - remaining payments 17.2 Q1 2021 10.8 Q2 2021 7.5 Q3 2021 7.5 Q4 2021 14.5 FY 2022 49.0

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $61 million of aggregate additional liquidity to finance the purchase and installations of scrubbers (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):

Q4 2020 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 2 — 2 194 LR1 1 — — 20 MR — — 1 76 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2020 3 — 3 290 Q1 2021 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 3 — — 60 LR1 4 — — 80 MR — — — — Handymax — — — — Total Q1 2021 7 — — 140 Q2 2021 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 3 — — 60 LR1 3 — — 60 MR — — — — Handymax — — — — Total Q2 2021 6 — — 120 Q3 2021 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 2 — — 40 LR1 2 — — 40 MR — — — — Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2021 4 — — 80 Q4 2021 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 2 — 1 80 LR1 2 — — 40 MR — — 8 293 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2021 4 — 9 413 FY 2022 Ships Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 5 — — 100 LR1 — — 5 200 MR 11 5 5 402 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2022 16 5 10 702

(1) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.

(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal

as of June 30, 2020 Drawdowns and

(repayments), net Outstanding Principal

as of September 30, 2020 Drawdowns and (repayments), net Outstanding Principal

as of November 4, 2020 1 KEXIM Credit Facility (3) $ 62,158 $ (20,436 ) $ 41,722 — $ 41,722 2 ING Credit Facility (1) 197,195 465 197,660 (1,925 ) 195,735 3 2018 NIBC Credit Facility 33,131 (1,033 ) 32,098 (1,032 ) 31,066 4 2017 Credit Facility (7) 124,867 (32,620 ) 92,247 — 92,247 5 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 86,444 (2,142 ) 84,302 — 84,302 6 ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility 43,753 (962 ) 42,791 — 42,791 7 Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility 91,025 (2,103 ) 88,922 — 88,922 8 ABN / SEB Credit Facility (2) 100,824 (1,311 ) 99,513 — 99,513 9 Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility 41,961 (823 ) 41,138 — 41,138 10 Prudential Credit Facility 53,152 (1,387 ) 51,765 (924 ) 50,841 11 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility 30,871 (979 ) 29,892 — 29,892 12 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility (3) 64,886 24,895 89,781 (4,623 ) 85,158 13 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (4) 101,200 41,165 142,365 23,925 166,290 14 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 144,100 (2,778 ) 141,322 (951 ) 140,371 15 CMBFL Lease Financing (4) 54,609 (54,609 ) — — — 16 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) (5) 89,037 (498 ) 88,539 (777 ) 87,762 17 CSSC Lease Financing (4) 220,562 (4,328 ) 216,234 (27,578 ) 188,656 18 CSSC Scrubber Lease Financing (6) 8,232 131 8,363 (1,437 ) 6,926 19 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) (5) 82,032 (1,161 ) 80,871 (1,020 ) 79,851 20 2018 CMBFL Lease Financing 131,496 (3,251 ) 128,245 — 128,245 21 $116.0 Million Lease Financing (5) 102,538 3,509 106,047 (730 ) 105,317 22 AVIC Lease Financing 121,413 (2,949 ) 118,464 — 118,464 23 China Huarong Lease Financing 117,000 (3,375 ) 113,625 — 113,625 24 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 130,871 (3,535 ) 127,336 — 127,336 25 COSCO Lease Financing 72,600 (1,925 ) 70,675 — 70,675 26 2020 CMB Lease Financing (7) — 45,383 45,383 45,383 27 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax 6,792 (2,279 ) 4,513 — 4,513 28 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR 40,617 (1,840 ) 38,777 — 38,777 29 $670.0 Million Lease Financing (8) 586,141 20,534 606,675 (4,193 ) 602,482 30 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 28,100 — 28,100 — 28,100 31 Convertible Notes Due 2022 (9) 203,500 (52,271 ) 151,229 — 151,229 Gross debt outstanding $ 3,171,107 $ (62,513 ) 3,108,594 $ (21,265 ) $ 3,087,329 Cash and cash equivalents 250,592 — 218,095 — 209,694 Net debt $ 2,920,515 $ (62,513 ) $ 2,890,499 $ (21,265 ) $ 2,877,635

(1) In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $3.3 million under the scrubber portion of its $251.4 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on two MRs and one LR2 that are currently part of this arrangement. The drawdowns of approximately $1.1 million per vessel bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.95%. One MR will be repaid in seven quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.1 million with the balance due upon maturity in June 2022. The other two vessels will be repaid in two quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.7 million in aggregate with the balance due upon maturity in March 2021.

(2) In July 2020, the Company drew $1.6 million from its upsized ABN / SEB Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of its vessels. The upsized portion of this facility matures in June 2023, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.60% per annum and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.1 million per vessel, with a balloon payment due at maturity.

(3) In September 2020, the Company drew $24.9 million under its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 13 vessels. This borrowing is collateralized by one of its LR2 product tankers which was previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company repaid the outstanding debt of $16.2 million on the KEXIM Credit Facility related to this vessel as part of this transaction.

A total of approximately $91.9 million has been drawn and there is $45.7 million of remaining availability under the BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. Each drawdown is split evenly into two facilities, (i) a commercial facility (the "Commercial Facility"), and (ii) a Sinosure facility (the "Sinosure Facility"), which is being funded by the lenders under the Commercial Facility and insured by the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation ("Sinosure"). The BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility is split into 70 tranches each of which represent the lesser of 85% of the purchase and installation price of 70 scrubbers, or $1.9 million per scrubber (not to exceed 65% of the fair market value of the collateral vessels). The Sinosure Facility and the Commercial Facility bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.80% and 2.80% per annum, respectively. The remaining availability under this loan facility is available for en bloc drawdowns on December 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021. The Sinosure Facility is expected to be repaid in 10 equal semi-annual installments and the Commercial Facility is expected to be repaid at the final maturity date of the facility, or October 2025.

(4) In September 2020 the Company drew $43.7 million from its 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to refinance the existing debt on two LR2s that were previously financed under the CMBFL Lease Financing arrangement. The Company repaid $54.0 million on the CMBFL Lease Financing arrangement as part of this transaction. In connection with this repayment, approximately $2.0 million was released from restricted cash that was previously held in a deposit account under the terms and conditions of the CMBFL Lease Financing Arrangement.

In October 2020, the Company drew down $23.9 million from its 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to refinance the existing debt on an LR2 product tanker that was previously financed under the CSSC Lease Financing arrangement. The Company repaid $27.8 million (including a 2% prepayment fee) on the CSSC Lease Financing arrangement as part of this transaction.

The remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility is expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on two of the Company's vessels and scrubbers on two LR2s. This facility has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin, and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.6 million per vessel per quarter with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities.

(5) In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $9.4 million on these agreements to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on five vessels as follows: (i) $1.8 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) arrangement; (ii) $1.9 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) arrangement; and (iii) $5.7 million on three vessels under the $116.0 Million Lease Financing arrangement. Each agreement will be for a fixed term of three years at the rate of up to $1,910 per vessel per day to be allocated to principal and interest.

(6) In August 2020, the Company drew down an aggregate of $1.6 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on one of the Company’s vessels. The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate.

(7) In September 2020, the Company executed an agreement with CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd to sell and leaseback two MR product tankers. The aggregate borrowing amount under the arrangement was $45.4 million, which was drawn in September 2020. A portion of the proceeds were utilized to repay $30.1 million of the outstanding indebtedness relating to these two vessels under the 2017 Credit Facility.

Under the agreement, each vessel is subject to a seven year bareboat charter agreement. The lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.20% and is expected to be repaid in 28 equal quarterly repayments of approximately $0.4 million per vessel. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire each of the subject vessels during the bareboat charter period, with the first of such options exercisable on the third anniversary date from the delivery date of the respective vessel.

This transaction is being accounted for as a financing transaction under IFRS 9 as the transaction does not qualify as a ‘sale’ under IFRS 15 given the Company’s right to repurchase the asset during the lease period. Accordingly, no gain or loss is recorded, and the Company will continue to recognize the vessel as an asset and recognize a financial liability (i.e. debt) for the consideration received (similar to the Company’s other sale and leaseback transactions).

(8) In September 2020, the Company took delivery of a scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Maximus) under an eight-year bareboat lease. The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $35.2 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which is being accounted for as a lease liability under IFRS 16.

(9) Between July 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, the Company repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, lease financing arrangements, the Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the fourth quarter of 2020 and through November 4, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of September 30, 2020 (1) Q4 2020 - principal payments made through November 4, 2020 $ 45.2 Q4 2020 - remaining principal payments 33.1 Q1 2021 (2) 144.4 Q2 2021 (3) 103.2 Q3 2021 68.8 Q4 2021 73.3 2022 and thereafter 2,640.6 $ 3,108.6

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) Repayments include the maturities of the Company's KEXIM Credit Facility for $42.1 million and two tranches of the ING Credit Facility for $29.6 million. As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments to refinance the amounts borrowed on the KEXIM Credit Facility (the timing of this refinancing may be impacted by the timing of installations of scrubbers on certain vessels). The Company is currently in discussions to refinance the ING Credit Facility.

(3) Repayments include the maturity of the Company's 2018 NIBC Credit Facility for $30.0 million. The Company is currently in discussions to refinance the 2018 NIBC Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2019

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a net loss of $45.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

For the three months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Vessel revenue $ 177,250 $ 136,067 Voyage expenses (592 ) (2,055 ) TCE revenue $ 176,658 $ 134,012

TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $42.6 million to $176.7 million, from $134.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $15,100 per day during the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $13,560 per day during the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily the result of relative strength in the larger LR2 and LR1 vessel classes as floating storage contracts, increased light distillate volumes to the far east, and increased arbitrage opportunities drove demand for these types of vessels.



The increase in TCE revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.1 operating vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2020 from an average of 119.7 operating vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was the result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and one of the MRs was delivered in September 2020.





The increase in TCE revenue in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 134.1 operating vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2020 from an average of 119.7 operating vessels during the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was the result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and one of the MRs was delivered in September 2020. Vessel operating costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $14.8 million to $85.8 million, from $71.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the Trafigura Transaction whereby the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels in September 2019 (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and thus operated for the entirety of the third quarter of 2020 and one MR was delivered in September 2020.



Vessel operating costs per day increased to $6,950 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $6,449 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was largely driven by the impact of the implementation of worldwide travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the extension and prolongation of the crew contracts on many of the Company's vessels. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company incurred increased travel costs and crew wages as the seafarers impacted by these restrictions were repatriated and awarded extended stay bonuses. Additionally, certain repairs and maintenance expenditures, along with purchases of spares and stores increased during the third quarter of 2020 as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 resulted in delays in the procurement and delivery of necessary supplies.

Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $4.0 million to $49.4 million, from $45.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was due to the Company's drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system installations that have taken place over the preceding 12-month period. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company continues the installation of ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020 and beyond. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.





Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $5.9 million to $12.2 million from $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense increased as a result of the Trafigura Transaction. Three of the MRs acquired that were then under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and one MR was delivered at the end of September 2020. All of the vessels acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16 - Leases. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. In addition to the leasehold interests acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction, the Company also had three MRs and five Handymax leases that were accounted for under IFRS 16 during the third quarter of 2020. The bareboat charters on one of these Handymax vessels expired in July 2020.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, increased by $0.6 million to $15.9 million, from $15.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the growth in the Company's fleet resulting from the Trafigura Transaction.





Financial expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $7.7 million to $35.2 million, from $42.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by significant decreases in LIBOR rates, which underpin all of the Company's variable rate borrowings, and which have collapsed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 177,250 $ 136,067 $ 777,656 $ 482,703 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (85,752 ) (70,967 ) (246,973 ) (209,119 ) Voyage expenses (592 ) (2,055 ) (7,718 ) (3,678 ) Charterhire — — — (4,399 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (49,377 ) (45,392 ) (144,320 ) (133,575 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (12,166 ) (6,250 ) (38,972 ) (14,280 ) General and administrative expenses (15,861 ) (15,296 ) (51,870 ) (46,536 ) Total operating expenses (163,748 ) (139,960 ) (489,853 ) (411,587 ) Operating income 13,502 (3,893 ) 287,803 71,116 Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (35,191 ) (42,865 ) (119,084 ) (138,948 ) Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes 1,013 — 1,013 — Financial income 208 1,582 1,068 7,426 Other expenses, net 285 (113 ) (417 ) (126 ) Total other expense, net (33,685 ) (41,396 ) (117,420 ) (131,648 ) Net (loss) / income $ (20,183 ) $ (45,289 ) $ 170,383 $ (60,532 ) (Loss) / Earnings per share Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.93 ) $ 3.11 $ (1.25 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.93 ) $ 2.95 $ (1.25 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,905,361 48,529,024 54,800,402 48,251,159 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 54,905,361 48,529,024 61,578,016 48,251,159

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 was included in the computation of diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as their effect was dilutive under the if-converted method. The dilutive effects of unvested shares of restricted stock and the potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,095 $ 202,303 Accounts receivable 59,814 78,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,402 13,855 Inventories 9,034 8,646 Total current assets 299,345 302,978 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 4,044,288 4,008,158 Right of use assets 819,444 697,903 Other assets 71,422 131,139 Goodwill 11,539 11,539 Restricted cash 10,291 12,293 Total non-current assets 4,956,984 4,861,032 Total assets $ 5,256,329 $ 5,164,010 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 199,407 $ 235,482 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 128,979 122,229 Lease liability - IFRS 16 60,511 63,946 Accounts payable 13,807 23,122 Accrued expenses 31,709 41,452 Total current liabilities 434,413 486,231 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 981,631 999,268 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 1,109,378 1,195,494 Lease liability - IFRS 16 589,452 506,028 Total non-current liabilities 2,680,461 2,700,790 Total liabilities 3,114,874 3,187,021 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 655 646 Additional paid-in capital 2,849,635 2,842,446 Treasury shares (480,172 ) (467,057 ) Accumulated deficit (228,663 ) (399,046 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,141,455 1,976,989 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,256,329 $ 5,164,010





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 170,383 $ (60,532 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 144,320 133,575 Depreciation - right of use assets 38,972 14,280 Amortization of restricted stock 22,134 20,707 Amortization of deferred financing fees 4,823 5,673 Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities 1,268 711 Accretion of convertible notes 6,623 9,162 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 2,598 2,725 Gain on repurchases of convertible notes (1,013 ) — 390,108 126,301 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in inventories (388 ) (1,231 ) Decrease in accounts receivable 18,359 8,060 Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,452 (1,023 ) Decrease / (increase) in other assets 1,058 (3,289 ) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable (4,820 ) 7,899 (Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses (3,029 ) 3,731 12,632 14,147 Net cash inflow from operating activities 402,740 140,448 Investing activities Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (152,614 ) (128,569 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (152,614 ) (128,569 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (540,732 ) (230,123 ) Issuance of debt 450,610 — Debt issuance costs (11,011 ) (1,701 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (60,424 ) (18,450 ) Decrease / (increase) in restricted cash 2,002 (9 ) Repurchase / repayment of convertible notes (46,737 ) (144,974 ) Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,601 50,000 Equity issuance costs (26 ) (329 ) Dividends paid (17,502 ) (15,464 ) Repurchase of common stock (13,115 ) (1) Net cash outflow from financing activities (234,334 ) (361,051 ) Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,792 (349,172 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 202,303 593,652 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, $ 218,095 $ 244,480





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 82,109 $ 54,484 $ 492,812 $ 239,552 Average Daily Results TCE per day(2) $ 15,100 $ 13,560 $ 22,447 $ 15,538 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,950 $ 6,449 $ 6,649 $ 6,426 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 19,182 $ 15,974 $ 30,492 $ 18,689 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 7,227 $ 6,683 $ 6,876 $ 6,726 Average number of vessels 42.0 38.2 42.0 38.1 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 17,619 $ 12,942 $ 24,899 $ 15,243 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,933 $ 6,297 $ 6,834 $ 6,350 Average number of vessels 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 13,512 $ 13,531 $ 18,515 $ 14,246 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,829 $ 6,220 $ 6,472 $ 6,230 Average number of vessels 62.0 48.5 61.6 48.3 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 9,892 $ 9,760 $ 16,990 $ 13,057 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,736 $ 6,642 $ 6,605 $ 6,375 Average number of vessels 18.1 21.0 20.0 21.0 Fleet data Average number of vessels 134.1 119.7 135.6 119.3 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 32,809 $ 68,881 $ 152,614 $ 128,569





(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of November 4, 2020

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 20 STI Fontvieille 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 24 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 48 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 49 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 50 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 51 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 52 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 53 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 54 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 55 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 56 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 59 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 60 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Majestic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Master 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 69 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 73 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 74 STI Maximus 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 75 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 76 STI Excelsior 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 77 STI Expedite 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 78 STI Exceed 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 79 STI Executive 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 80 STI Excellence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 81 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 82 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 83 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 84 STI Prestige 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 85 STI Pride 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 86 STI Providence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 87 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 88 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 89 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 90 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 91 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 92 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 93 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 94 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 95 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 96 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 97 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 98 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 99 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 100 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 101 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 102 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 103 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 104 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 105 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 106 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 107 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 108 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 109 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 110 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 111 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 112 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 113 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 114 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 115 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 116 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 117 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 118 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 119 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 120 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 121 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 122 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 123 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 124 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 125 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 126 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 127 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 128 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 129 Sky 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 130 Steel 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 131 Stone I 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 132 Style 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 133 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) 134 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) 135 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (6 ) Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT 9,374,548





(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5 ) In March 2019, we entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel. The term of the agreement is for two years at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. The agreement is expected to expire on March 31, 2021. (6 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.

Dividend Policy



The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2019 and 2020 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2019 $ 0.100 June 2019 $ 0.100 September 2019 $ 0.100 December 2019 $ 0.100 March 2020 $ 0.100 June 2020 $ 0.100 September 2020 $ 0.100

On November 3, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about December 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020 (the record date). As of November 4, 2020, there were 58,000,147 common shares of the Company outstanding.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

Between July 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, the Company repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.

In September 2020, the Company acquired an aggregate of 1,170,000 of its common shares at an average price of $11.18 per share for a total of $13.1 million. The repurchased shares are being held as treasury shares.

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities. The aforementioned repurchases of common stock and our convertible notes were executed under the previous securities repurchase program which has since been terminated and any future purchases of the Company's securities will be made under the new $250 million securities repurchase program.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 135 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2019". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (20,183 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.37 ) Adjustment: Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities 955 0.02 0.02 Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes (1,013 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net loss $ (20,241 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.37 )





For the three months ended September 30, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (45,289 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.93 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 443 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (44,846 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.92 )





For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 170,383 $ 3.11 $ 2.95 Adjustments: Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities 1,268 0.02 0.02 Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes (1,013 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted net income $ 170,638 $ 3.11 $ 2.95





For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (60,532 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (1.25 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 718 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (59,814 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.24 )

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) / income $ (20,183 ) $ (45,289 ) $ 170,383 $ (60,532 ) Financial expenses 35,191 42,865 119,084 138,948 Financial income (208 ) (1,582 ) (1,068 ) (7,426 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 49,377 45,392 144,320 133,575 Depreciation - right of use assets 12,166 6,250 38,972 14,280 Amortization of restricted stock 6,779 6,848 22,134 20,707 Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes (1,013 ) — (1,013 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,109 $ 54,484 $ 492,812 $ 239,552

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

