Wabash National Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter revenue of $352M on stable shipment volumes



Completion of $20M run-rate savings from reorganization actions deliver 13% decremental margins

Net Income turns positive with $0.07 GAAP EPS or $0.09 adjusted non-GAAP EPS

Substantial improvement in trough financial performance speaks to more resilient business model

Third quarter backlog increased to $1 billion showing improved end-market sentiment for 2021

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales for the third quarter 2020 were steady compared with prior quarters at $351.6 million as the Company continued to produce equipment to satisfy customer demand volumes. Consolidated gross margin of 12.3% was the strongest rate since Q4 of 2019 as the company continued to achieve greater efficiency operating within the constraints of COVID-19 protocols. Operating income of $8.4 million, or 2.4% of sales, on a GAAP basis, includes the positive impact of cost savings stemming from strategic organizational realignment actions completed during the quarter. The Company's previously announced target of $20M in run rate savings from these realignment actions has been completed ahead of schedule and helped to limit decremental margins to 13% during the third quarter. Earnings per share was $0.07 on a GAAP basis or $0.09 on an adjusted non-GAAP basis for the third quarter.

Total Company backlog as of September 30, 2020 was approximately $1.0 billion as new order activity markedly accelerated during the September time frame. Backlog rose 37% compared June 2020 and was 29% above September 2019.

“We are pleased to deliver a profitable quarter that builds upon our purposeful financial management during the first half of 2020. We successfully executed strategic cost reductions that have not only preserved our organization's strength, but have enhanced our company's culture by eliminating silos and allowed us to provide a more seamless experience for customers who purchase across our unmatched portfolio of first to final mile solutions,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer.

Operating cash flow was $107.1 million and free cash flow was $93.4 million year to date at the close of the third quarter 2020, which compares to significant cash burn during each of the two prior economic recessions. Liquidity as of the end of the third quarter was $383 million with $216 million of cash and a fully untapped revolving credit line of $167 million. Following the successful refinancing of the Company's term loan, the Company's nearest material debt maturity is now October 2025.

"Our increased backlog reflects strong underpinnings within the freight markets as rebounding freight activity has contributed to significant gains in spot and contract rates. While we're looking forward to a demand environment that looks poised to improve into 2021, we also remain focused on executing in the final quarter of 2020 completing a year that we expect will demonstrate the benefits of our Company's diversification efforts over the last decade as well as actions over the past two years to significantly strengthen the management system of the Company." continued Yeagy. "Our broadened and synergistic portfolio has resulted in considerable improvement in trough performance across an array of key financial metrics like operating income, EBITDA, and free cash flow."

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 7,975 13,700 475 750 — — Net sales $ 226,516 $ 380,344 $ 72,020 $ 93,181 $ 55,348 $ 113,504 Gross profit $ 25,934 $ 43,960 $ 13,853 $ 18,042 $ 4,854 $ 16,763 Gross profit margin 11.4% 11.6% 19.2% 19.4% 8.8% 14.8% Income (loss) from operations $ 19,659 $ 36,503 $ 4,188 $ 7,183 $ (4,442) $ 4,628 Income (loss) from operations margin 8.7% 9.6% 5.8% 7.7% (8.0%) 4.1%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the third quarter were $226.5 million, a decrease of 40.4% as compared to the prior year quarter as a result of a reduction in market demand. Operating income was $19.7 million or 8.7% of sales during the quarter.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the third quarter were $72.0 million, a decrease of 22.7% as compared to the prior year as a result of lower market demand. Operating income was $4.2 million or 5.8% of sales during the quarter.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the third quarter totaled $55.3 million, a decrease of 51.2%, as compared to the prior year, due to softer market demand. Operating loss was $4.4 million during the quarter as a result of weaker volume leverage over fixed costs.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share each reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.wabashnational.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (844) 778-4139, conference ID 5580198. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,822 $ 140,516 Accounts receivable, net 104,642 172,737 Inventories, net 201,510 186,914 Prepaid expenses and other 44,534 41,222 Total current assets 566,508 541,389 Property, plant, and equipment, net 214,900 221,346 Goodwill 204,351 311,026 Intangible assets, net 173,384 189,898 Other assets 36,939 40,932 Total assets $ 1,196,082 $ 1,304,591 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500 $ — Current portion of finance lease obligations 342 327 Accounts payable 145,393 134,821 Other accrued liabilities 132,556 124,230 Total current liabilities 279,791 259,378 Long-term debt 457,222 455,386 Finance lease obligations 119 378 Deferred income taxes 36,080 37,576 Other non-current liabilities 25,505 30,885 Total liabilities 798,717 783,603 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 52,912,988 and 53,473,620 shares outstanding, respectively 753 750 Additional paid-in capital 641,236 638,917 Retained earnings 106,118 221,841 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (4,135 ) (3,978 ) Treasury stock at cost, 22,500,750 and 21,640,109 common shares, respectively (346,607 ) (336,542 ) Total stockholders' equity 397,365 520,988 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,196,082 $ 1,304,591







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 351,584 $ 580,908 $ 1,077,811 $ 1,740,135 Cost of sales 308,390 503,173 963,553 1,506,060 Gross profit 43,194 77,735 114,258 234,075 General and administrative expenses 22,749 25,353 68,574 82,002 Selling expenses 6,510 8,998 19,394 25,715 Amortization of intangible assets 5,496 5,115 16,484 15,353 Impairment and other, net 31 — 105,455 — Income (loss) from operations 8,408 38,269 (95,649 ) 111,005 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,749 ) (6,713 ) (17,903 ) (20,823 ) Other, net (57 ) 1,333 348 2,245 Other expense, net (5,806 ) (5,380 ) (17,555 ) (18,578 ) Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 2,602 32,889 (113,204 ) 92,427 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,285 ) 7,429 (10,298 ) 21,227 Net income (loss) $ 3,887 $ 25,460 $ (102,906 ) $ 71,200 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.47 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.46 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 52,912 54,413 52,980 54,975 Diluted 53,380 55,019 52,980 55,502 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (102,906 ) $ 71,200 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 18,656 16,258 Amortization of intangibles 16,484 15,353 Net (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,669 ) (40 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 219 104 Deferred income taxes (753 ) (2,451 ) Stock-based compensation 2,278 7,362 Impairment 107,114 — Non-cash interest expense 807 783 Accounts receivable 68,095 9,671 Inventories (14,596 ) (89,869 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,086 ) (2,368 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,128 57,750 Other, net (3,672 ) (7,535 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,099 $ 76,218 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (13,719 ) (22,244 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,726 785 Net cash used in investing activities $ (10,993 ) $ (21,459 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 44 361 Dividends paid (13,015 ) (13,443 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 45,584 446 Payments under revolving credit facilities (45,584 ) (446 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (244 ) (230 ) Borrowings under term loan credit facility, net of original issuance discount 148,500 — Principal payments under term loan credit facility (135,228 ) (30,470 ) Principal payments against senior notes (10,000 ) — Debt issuance costs paid (792 ) (142 ) Stock repurchases (10,065 ) (22,652 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (20,800 ) $ (66,576 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 75,306 $ (11,817 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 140,516 132,690 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 215,822 $ 120,873







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2020 New trailers shipped 7,975 475 — — 8,450 Used trailers shipped 100 40 — — 140 New Trailers $ 215,609 $ 37,455 $ — $ — $ 253,064 Used Trailers 522 1,439 — — 1,961 Components, parts and service 9,371 16,607 3,103 (2,300 ) 26,781 Equipment and other 1,014 16,519 52,245 — 69,778 Total net external sales $ 226,516 $ 72,020 $ 55,348 $ (2,300 ) $ 351,584 Gross profit $ 25,934 $ 13,853 $ 4,854 $ (1,447 ) $ 43,194 Income (loss) from operations $ 19,659 $ 4,188 $ (4,442 ) $ (10,997 ) $ 8,408 2019 New trailers shipped 13,700 750 — — 14,450 Used trailers shipped 25 10 — — 35 New Trailers $ 366,938 $ 51,697 $ — $ — $ 418,635 Used Trailers 86 417 — — 503 Components, parts and service 10,039 23,790 4,302 (5,960 ) 32,171 Equipment and other 3,281 17,277 109,202 (161 ) 129,599 Total net external sales $ 380,344 $ 93,181 $ 113,504 $ (6,121 ) $ 580,908 Gross profit $ 43,960 $ 18,042 $ 16,763 $ (1,030 ) $ 77,735 Income (loss) from operations $ 36,503 $ 7,183 $ 4,628 $ (10,045 ) $ 38,269





Nine Months Ended September 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2020 New trailers shipped 24,500 1,525 — — 26,025 Used trailers shipped 320 110 — — 430 New Trailers $ 672,263 $ 108,943 $ — $ — $ 781,206 Used Trailers 3,113 3,972 — — 7,085 Components, parts and service 28,214 64,855 9,278 (17,284 ) 85,063 Equipment and other 6,155 41,159 157,172 (29 ) 204,457 Total net external sales $ 709,745 $ 218,929 $ 166,450 $ (17,313 ) $ 1,077,811 Gross profit $ 72,169 $ 39,755 $ 6,573 $ (4,239 ) $ 114,258 Income (loss) from operations $ 54,129 $ 360 $ (119,052 ) $ (31,086 ) $ (95,649 ) 2019 New trailers shipped 40,350 2,200 — — 42,550 Used trailers shipped 50 60 — — 110 New Trailers $ 1,078,599 $ 146,821 $ — $ — $ 1,225,420 Used Trailers 236 1,743 — — 1,979 Components, parts and service 30,994 88,681 12,165 (20,455 ) 111,385 Equipment and other 12,424 52,610 337,005 (688 ) 401,351 Total net external sales $ 1,122,253 $ 289,855 $ 349,170 $ (21,143 ) $ 1,740,135 Gross profit $ 126,806 $ 58,264 $ 51,576 $ (2,571 ) $ 234,075 Income (loss) from operations $ 102,742 $ 24,138 $ 15,718 $ (31,593 ) $ 111,005







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 19,659 $ 36,503 $ 54,129 $ 102,742 Adjustments: Impairment — — 377 — Adjusted operating income $ 19,659 $ 36,503 $ 54,506 $ 102,742 Diversified Products Income from operations 4,188 7,183 360 24,138 Adjustments: Impairment — — 10,971 — Adjusted operating income 4,188 7,183 11,331 24,138 Final Mile Products (Loss) income from operations (4,442 ) 4,628 (119,052 ) 15,718 Adjustments: Impairment — — 95,766 — Adjusted operating (loss) income (4,442 ) 4,628 (23,286 ) 15,718 Corporate Loss from operations (10,997 ) (10,045 ) (31,086 ) (31,593 ) Adjustments: Debt transactions 1,156 — 1,156 — Adjusted operating loss (9,841 ) (10,045 ) (29,930 ) (31,593 ) Consolidated Income (loss) from operations 8,408 38,269 (95,649 ) 111,005 Adjustments: Impairment — — 107,114 — Debt transactions 1,156 — 1,156 — Adjusted operating income $ 9,564 $ 38,269 $ 12,621 $ 111,005







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,887 $ 25,460 $ (102,906 ) $ 71,200 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,285 ) 7,429 (10,298 ) 21,227 Interest expense 5,749 6,713 17,903 20,823 Depreciation and amortization 12,495 10,416 35,140 31,611 Stock-based compensation 1,862 1,985 2,278 7,362 Debt issuance costs expensed 1,156 — 1,156 — Impairment and other, net 31 — 105,455 — Other, net 57 (1,333 ) (348 ) (2,245 ) Operating EBITDA $ 23,952 $ 50,670 $ 48,380 $ 149,978





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,887 $ 25,460 $ (102,906 ) $ 71,200 Adjustments: Debt transactions3 1,375 — 1,375 — Impairment — — 107,114 — Tax effect of aforementioned items (564 ) — (3,350 ) — Adjusted net income $ 4,698 $ 25,460 $ 2,233 $ 71,200





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.46 $ (1.94 ) $ 1.28 Adjustments: Debt transactions3 0.03 — 0.03 — Impairment — — 2.02 — Tax effect of aforementioned items (0.01 ) — (0.06 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.46 $ 0.04 $ 1.28 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 53,380 55,019 52,980 55,502

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges).

2Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

3Debt transactions include debt issuance costs within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement and loss on debt extinguishment charges included in Other, net.







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,099 $ 76,218 Capital expenditures (13,719 ) (22,244 ) Free cash flow1 $ 93,380 $ 53,974

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 19,659 $ 36,503 $ 4,188 $ 7,183 $ (4,442 ) $ 4,628 Depreciation and amortization 2,858 2,701 4,828 4,462 3,850 2,861 Impairment and other, net (168 ) — 18 — 182 — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 22,349 $ 39,204 $ 9,034 $ 11,645 $ (410 ) $ 7,489 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 9.9 % 10.3 % 12.5 % 12.5 % (0.7 ) % 6.6 %





Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 54,129 $ 102,742 $ 360 $ 24,138 $ (119,052 ) $ 15,718 Depreciation and amortization 8,536 7,917 13,942 14,095 10,982 8,474 Impairment and other, net (1,558 ) — 10,989 — 96,028 — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 61,107 $ 110,659 $ 25,291 $ 38,233 $ (12,042 ) $ 24,192 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 8.6 % 9.9 % 11.6 % 13.2 % (7.2 ) % 6.9 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.



