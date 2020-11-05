Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
InfuSystem to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Investor Conference Call to be held 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, before the market opens.

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested investors on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/.  A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10149683, through November 19, 2020.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology business, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair.  Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

CONTACT:     Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum
             Lytham Partners, LLC
             602-889-9700

