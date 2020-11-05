Global Tea Market to Manifest CAGR of 6.6% by 2027: Allied Market Research
Global tea market across Asia-Pacific to manifest the highest CAGR. In addition, the market across North America to show significant growth from 2020 to 2027.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tea market is projected to hit $68.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report outlines market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.
“Increase in awareness of benefits of tea to lose weight and prevalence of tea culture coupled with the expansion of the retail sector have boosted the growth of the global tea market. Conversely, fluctuating prices of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, reduction in demand for carbonated drinks and advent of new flavors are expected to created lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.”
As per the report, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the region held the largest share, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total revenue. This growth is due to increasing tea culture in China, Japan, and India and rising popularity of black tea. On the other hand, the market across North America is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The global tea market is divided on the basis of type, packaging, distribution channel, and application.
Based on packaging, the market is segmented into plastic containers, loose tea, paperboards, aluminum tins, and tea bags. On the basis of type, the global tea market is divided into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others. The green tea segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the health benefits of green tea such as better digestion, weight loss, and improved heart & mental health.
Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The online store segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This is due to convenience and discounts offered by online channels. On the other hand, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the lion’s, contributing to more than one-third of the total revenue, owing to the availability of variety of products and rise in footfall in developing countries.
The global tea market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key market players such as Associated British Foods Plc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Barry's Tea Limited, Mcleod Russel India Limited, ITO EN, Ltd., TaeTea, Nestle S.A., The Republic of Tea, Inc., Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever Group.
