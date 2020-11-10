PrintPapa Is Now Offering Full Service Option On All EDDM Products

PrintPapa prints professionally crafted direct mail marketing products including EDDM. Now they’ve started offering full service option on EDDM products.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even in this era of social networking and online messaging, businesses can’t afford to ignore the benefits of direct mail marketing. There are many types of direct marketing products used by businesses. However, as the cost and hassle are concerned, EDDM postcards are ideal. They are highly effective in reaching local potential customers who matter a lot to a business. PrintPapa has been in the Every Door Direct Mail Printing service for years. Recently, they have introduced its brand-new Full-Service Option on all EDDM products, where they handle everything including delivery to the post office.

“Every door direct mail is very effective in reaching the target audience. Most of the Americans prefer to get tangible mails in their mailbox. Businesses take advantage of this sentiment and they use EDDM to target customers especially as meeting people personally is hardly possible in this pandemic situation”, said Mr. Paul Nag, co-founder of PrintPapa – a CA-based full-service printing store.

He said, “As you know, direct mails have taken off a big-time these days and EDDM is one of the most significant of them. PrintPapa understands the requirement with their years of experience in the printing industry. Unlike the Print Only EDDM option, this Full-Service EDDM delivery is completely handled by us. We print + bundle + postage and deliver your postcards to USPS all for a single price so you can save money, time, energy, and hassles and lastly get more freedom. All we want is a print-ready artwork. But if you don’t have it, we can do it for you. Another important thing that the businesses have to provide us with is the Zip Code Route List in text or excel format. Visit https://eddm.usps.com and follow the given instructions to generate the list. Once generated, use our instant calculator and enter the Quality to Mail in the text box and follow the rest as mentioned on our website”.

Why PRINTPAPA?

PrintPapa is only about being FAST. GOOD & CHEAP. It’s the most reliable and proficient printing store that prints any sort of marketing products. Now they are into Full-Service EDDM marketing. These are why you should work with them:

* 100% satisfaction guaranteed

* 15 years of experience and expertise in Offset & Digital Printing

* Full-Service Mail House certified by USPS

* Full-Service In-House Bindery

* Over 30 stock houses

* State-of-the-art Print house located in the heart of Bay Area, CA

* Online order placement and tracking

* Thousands of five-star reviews from previous customers

* Friendly for the business community

* Fast turnaround

* On-time delivery

* A crew of very knowledgeable and efficient professionals

* Contactless delivery

About the company

PrintPapa is a family-run printing business founded in 2004 by Nag brothers – Shawn and Paul. The company is all about being FAST GOOD & CHEAP.

