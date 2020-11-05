Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”).



Recovery continued in Q3 2020

During Q3 2020, despite some mini-outbreaks in several cities, our occupancy rate recovery continued, thanks to China’s effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, our average daily room rate had also recovered gradually along with the occupancy rate. More importantly, leisure traveling was the key driver to lead this recovery, which had resulted in outstanding performance of our upper-midscale and upscale brand hotels.

Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”) operating performances had also recovered steadily from July until mid-September 2020. However, this recovery trend was temporarily paused since late September due to the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in European countries. To mitigate the effects of this situation, we are taking further cost and cash flow measures, such as deferred rental payments, reducing or eliminating discretionary corporate spending and capital expenditures, etc. As of October 31, 2020, 91% or 107 of DH hotels were in operation.

Starting from Q3 2020, we have been evaluating our soft brand hotel portfolio and removing hotels with poor product quality or those that do not fit Huazhu’s long-term development strategy from our portfolio. We believe this will help to improve the hotels’ performance and attract like-minded franchisees to join our network. Accordingly, we are now revising our hotel closure target to 550-600 hotels for 2020, up from our initial expectation of 350-450 hotels.

In Q3 2020, Huazhu expects net revenues to increase 0% to 2% year-over-year or to decline 10% to 12% if excluding the addition of DH.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q3 2020 Closed(2)

in Q3 2020 Net added

in Q3 2020 As of

September 30,

2020(3) As of

September 30,

2020 Leased and owned hotels 9 (12 ) (3 ) 687 91,218 Manachised and franchised hotels 511 (189 ) 322 5,703 519,547 Total 520 (201 ) 319 6,390 610,765

As of September 30, 2020 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 4,213 1,097 Leased and owned hotels 446 4 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,767 1,093 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,177 1,175 Leased and owned hotels 241 18 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,936 1,157 Total 6,390 2,272

Operational hotels (excluding hotels under requisition)

For the quarter ended September

30, June 30, September

30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 288 205 255 -11.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 235 181 211 -10.3 % Blended 245 185 218 -11.1 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 90.0 % 67.4 % 82.9 % -7.1 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 87.2 % 69.1 % 81.8 % -5.3 p.p. Blended 87.7 % 68.8 % 82.0 % -5.7 p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 259 138 211 -18.5 % Manachised and franchised hotels 205 125 173 -15.8 % Blended 215 127 179 -16.9 %

Same-hotel operational data by class

Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition)

Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter

ended

September 30, yoy

change For the quarter

ended

September 30, yoy

change For the quarter

ended

September 30, yoy

change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,604 2,604 185 144 -21.9 % 199 168 -15.7 % 92.7 % 85.9 % -6.8 Leased and owned hotels 421 421 207 159 -23.0 % 222 184 -17.2 % 93.4 % 86.9 % -6.6 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,183 2,183 179 140 -21.6 % 193 164 -15.3 % 92.6 % 85.7 % -6.9 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,108 1,108 289 238 -17.4 % 335 298 -11.2 % 86.1 % 80.1 % -6.0 Leased and owned hotels 188 188 352 269 -23.5 % 402 345 -14.2 % 87.4 % 78.0 % -9.4 Manachised and franchised hotels 920 920 271 230 -15.2 % 316 284 -9.9 % 85.8 % 80.7 % -5.0 Total 3,712 3,712 222 178 -19.8 % 245 212 -13.5 % 90.4 % 83.8 % -6.5

Operating Results: Legacy-DH (4)



Number of Unopened hotels Number of hotels rooms in pipeline As of As of As of Opened Closed Net added September September 30, September 30, in Q3 2020 in Q3 2020 in Q3 2020 30, 2020(5) 2020 2020 Leased hotels 2 — 2 70 12,820 28 Manachised and franchised hotels 1 (2 ) (1 ) 47 10,502 13 Total 3 (2 ) 1 117 23,322 41





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2019 2020 2020 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 100 82 88 -11.8 % Manachised and franchised hotels 94 97 101 6.9 % Blended 98 87 93 -4.7 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 78.7 % 18.7 % 38.2 % -51.4 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 72.3 % 17.3 % 37.5 % -48.2 p.p. Blended 75.7 % 18.3 % 37.9 % -49.9 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 79 15 34 -57.1 % Manachised and franchised hotels 68 17 38 -44.6 % Blended 74 16 35 -52.2 %

Hotel Portfolio by Brand



As of September 30, 2020 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,226 355,402 1,107 HanTing Hotel 2,722 253,155 477 Hi Inn 443 25,946 103 Elan Hotel(6) 849 53,471 461 Ibis Hotel 199 21,323 56 Zleep Hotel 13 1,507 10 Midscale and upscale hotels 2,281 278,685 1,206 Ibis Styles Hotel 63 7,470 28 Starway Hotel 428 37,137 307 JI Hotel 1,033 128,994 453 Orange Hotel 308 35,101 171 Crystal Orange Hotel 110 14,896 50 Manxin Hotel 59 5,854 34 Madison Hotel 23 2,953 24 Mercure Hotel 98 16,685 60 Novotel Hotel 12 3,387 13 Joya Hotel 10 1,926 1 Blossom House 26 978 25 Grand Mercure Hotel 7 1,489 8 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 49 11,556 8 IntercityHotel 44 7,827 20 Maxx by Steigenberger 5 777 1 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 4 1,231 1 Total 6,507 634,087 2,313

About Huazhu Group Limited



Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel group. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu operated 6,507 hotels with 634,087 rooms in operation in 16 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Ni Hao Hotel. Upon the completion of the acquisition of DH on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added five brands to its portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that Huazhu appoints, and Huazhu collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2020, Huazhu operates 16 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 84 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Contact Information

Huazhu Investor Relations

Tel: 86 (21) 6195 9561

Email: ir@huazhu.com

http://ir.huazhu.com

______________________

(1) Legacy-Huazhu refers to Huazhu and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.

(2) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q3 2020, we temporarily closed 17 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.

(3) As of September 30, 2020, 83 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.

(4) Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(5) As of September 30, 2020, a total of 12 DH brand hotels were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

(6) As of September 30, 2020, 4 Ni Hao hotels were included in the operational hotel total for Elan Hotels and 27 Ni Hao hotels were included in the pipeline total for Elan Hotels.