Sentieo Names David Lichtblau as CEO, Alap Shah to Transition to Chairman of the Board

Financial research industry veteran to lead Sentieo through next phase of growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo, the leading, next-generation financial and corporate research platform , today named David Lichtblau, current chief operating officer, as its new chief executive officer. Founding CEO Alap Shah will transition to chairman of the board.



“Given where we are today, with a growing portfolio of over 900 customers across the globe, the time was right to bring in an experienced CEO to lead the company through this next stage of growth,” said Alap Shah, Chairman of the Board, Sentieo. “David and I have partnered together for the past three years in leading Sentieo through rapid growth. He has been instrumental in the development and execution of Sentieo’s product strategy and business model, and I am excited to see him take on this new role, which will allow me to spend even more time focused on broader strategy and customer relationships.”

Lichtblau, who holds a B.S in electrical engineering from Stanford University, was previously chief executive officer for ETF.com, a provider of news, data, analytics, and research on exchange-traded funds, which he led through the acquisition by Bats Global Markets. Prior to ETF.com, David led the next-generation product line for portfolio managers and analysts at Thomson Reuters, having joined Thomson Reuters via the acquisition of StarMine, a startup that offered equity analytics and research tools for professional investors.

“This is an exciting time for Sentieo, and I am thrilled to be taking on the CEO role,” said Lichtblau. “Sentieo is transforming the financial and corporate research market which has been dominated by outdated, disconnected, and hard to use technology for too long. Sentieo is bringing a modern cloud solution, AI, and great people to change that. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead Sentieo as we expand Sentieo’s footprint in institutional investment firms and corporations around the globe.”

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 900, including 500 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate research workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com .

