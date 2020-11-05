GBT Tokenize to Add Blood Pressure Measurement Feature to qTerm Device

Version II Aim to Release Q1/2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT", or the "Company"), announced that its joint Venture GBT Tokenize Corp ("GBT/Tokenize") is currently developing an additional feature for its qTerm device. The additional feature will be a blood pressure measurement system and it is planned to be released with the product's second release during Q1 2021.



Typical blood-pressure apparatus is built using bulky and mechanical cuff-based medical devices. qTerm is planned to introduce a solid-state based blood-pressure monitoring solution, in order to enable a more convenient measurement system that will make tracking and monitoring easier. Cardiovascular disease is a leading factor of death and disability, and elevated blood pressure is a major contributor to these types of health risks. Early detection of hypertension can alert users to follow with appropriate therapy and treatment.

GBT/Tokenize’s blood pressure solution will comprise a complete integrated optical sensor module, and an embedded microcontroller. A sensing firmware algorithm will provide the operation and control of the entire system. Such method is called photoplethysmography (PPG) and its goal is to detect blood volume changes in the microvascular tissues. qTerm users will be able to measure blood pressure simply by placing their finger on the device while resting, at any time and anywhere.

The Optical Blood Pressure analysis system works by illuminating the finger's skin with miniature LED light (Emitted by the sensing system, and controlled by the embedded microcontroller) and by further capturing the light that is scattered and modulated by the pulsation of the user's skin arterioles. These signals are fed into algorithms to mathematically calculate the body's blood pressure. qTerm device will be enhanced by the addition of a high-sensitivity optical sensor and microchip on its PCB board. The physical dimensions of the device are expected to grow slightly. GBT is currently evaluating advanced optical electronic systems. An integrated optical solution consumes low power and provides high accuracy. The device also received its TM (Trademark) allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United State Patent Office. The qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood pressure, blood oxygen level and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger.

In order to assist with the world's current situation, GBT/Tokenize has decided to introduce an initial release of qTerm. The early release of the product will include body temperature, heart rate and blood oxygen level features and is targeted to be released by the end of this year. These three (3) vitals measurements are essential to assist with the pandemic crisis since they provide important health factors for early viral infection detection. The Blood Pressure feature is planned to be released in qTerm second release, planned for Q1 2021.



"Our qTerm device was planned to provide major human vitals, one of them is blood pressure. We decided to rush our first version to the market in order to assist with the global pandemic. As qTerm general development is continuing we are now developing its originally planned feature; blood pressure. Using a digital embedded sensor electronic system, and machine-learning algorithms we develop an embedded optical based analysis system to measure blood pressure. This miniature system will be based on photophlethysmography (PPG) method and installed within our qTerm medical device," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "qTerm will measure the amount of light that is absorbed or reflected by blood vessels in human tissues, calculating responsive changes in the blood's volume. The sensor coverage area includes veins, arteries, and numerous capillaries. Software algorithm will calculate and conclude the numerical results. qTerm will include blood oxygen level, heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure vitals measurements and all with a touch of a finger, a none-invasive product. Users will be able to potentially monitor their health, potentially identify early signs of health issues, and take appropriate care. Blood pressure is a critical vital to address proper treatment and management. Many medical conditions require this data and qTerm will be offering an easy, convenient measurement capability that will enable users to take the time and potentially monitor their health frequently. No bulkier cuffs and discomfort measurement devices, but a simple non-invasive touch of a finger will make the process of blood pressure measurement comfortable, easier and faster. High blood pressure is associated with many chronic disease conditions, and is a major source of mortality and disabilities around the world. The device mobile app will support the additional feature by recording and analyzing the data. We strongly believe that this feature will be a significant addition to the qTerm device, making it a comprehensive, easy for use, mainly intuitive, medical device. We plan to expand the device furthermore the future, adding more features and AI analysis capabilities," continued Dr. Rittman.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, if commercialized, is designed to include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

