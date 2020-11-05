Hyperlocal air quality app launches in Indonesia powered by Airly sensors

Nafas app Airly logo Nafas logo

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airly is the sensing partner of nafas - a newly launched network of real-time air quality sensors in Jakarta. The project aims to address the problem of deteriorating air quality in the capital of Indonesia.



Air quality is a growing problem in emerging and developing markets, one of which is Indonesia. The Greater Jakarta area is home to more than 30 million people, and over the last few years the air quality there has become gradually worse. The Air Quality Life Index highlighted that Indonesians living in Jakarta lose 4.8 years of life expectancy on average.



The aim of the nafas project is to build a hyper local network of air quality sensors that provide people in Jakarta with 24-hour access to air quality measurements. Airly.org - a European air quality platform already operating in over 30 countries - is the sensing partner of the project. Airly has received $2M funding from investors including members of Sir Richard Branson’s family.



-The core of nafas is the amount of hyperlocal data available, we have installed 48 sensors in all 10 administrative regions of the Jakarta Metro area, making sure that citizens in each city have access to air quality data nearby. This makes us the largest on-ground network in the country. Secondly, all content, insights and learnings are localised for the market, making things very easy to understand from a language perspective. By providing information in Bahasa Indonesia, we are able to make sure to reach the non-English speaking population of the country - explains Piotr Jakubowski, the co-founder of Nafas, previously the chief of marketing at the on-demand multiservice platform Go-Jek.



Born and raised in Indonesia, Jakubowski together with his co-founder Nathan Roestandy felt this was an issue that needed to be solved. - We aim to drive awareness through educating citizens with data that was previously unavailable - adds Piotr Jakubowski.



Each Airly sensor installed in the Jakarta area is specifically designed to be outdoors, and built to withstand the elements, such as temperatures up to 60° C. The sensors are calibrated on a regular basis and closely monitored with local reference stations to maintain the highest level of accuracy.

-We are delighted with the fact that we can help to solve the air quality problem in Jakarta. By giving access to the hyper local, real-time and historical data, we can help local authorities point out the biggest sources of contamination, and also help individuals plan their outdoor activities wisely. - says Wiktor Warchałowski, the CEO and co-founder of Airly.

You can download the nafas mobile app and access the real-time air quality measurements from Jakarta HERE.

According to WHO data, air pollution contributes to 7 million premature deaths each year. The latest data shows that 9 out of 10 people in the world breathe polluted air. The recent report by OpenAQ “Open Air Quality Data: The Global State of Play” has shown that only 38% of governments share real-time air quality data in some capacity, leaving 2.1 billion people without that data.

Airly's sensors act as a global, real-time warning system for pollution at street level. Its proprietary breakthroughs in sensor miniaturization and machine learning allow it to monitor more pollutants with greater accuracy, at lower cost, and in more places. The system involves dense networks of sensors that measure particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5 and PM10) and gaseous compounds (NO2, SO2, O3 and CO). It provides users live access to this data through an intuitive mobile app and online map.

Airly's unique AI-powered air quality forecast function allows it to predict the flow of pollutants for the next 24 hours with a verifiability of up to 95%.

With more than 10,000 data points in over 30 countries, Airly's customers comprise over 400 local governments and cities including Berlin, Jakarta, Oslo, Rome, Athens and Krakow, corporates such as Philips, PwC, Motorola, Aviva, Veolia and Skanska, as well as schools, universities, and charitable foundations. Airly's recently launched API allows media, technology, and finance companies to access live air quality data globally.