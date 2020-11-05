Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,517 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8  
Phone: 403-514-7777   Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
 
 
TIM S. MCKAY
President
MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.  Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.