Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Demand Opportunities, Forecast 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) Industry

Description

Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT), also known as desensitization, is a treatment option for environmental allergies and asthma. It is aimed to induce the natural regulation of the immune system through complex mechanisms. AIT involves exposing people to larger amounts of allergen in an attempt to change the immune system’s response towards them.

AIT can be administered by SCIT or SLIT. SCIT is the more common route for administration. It holds a major share in the global AIT market. Currently, the market is dominated by SCIT formulations marketed under named patient product (NPP).

The global AIT market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate in the near future. The market would witness growth due to numerous factors such as increasing demand for existing treatments, mainly for desensitization to allergens such as house dust mites and grass pollen; a shift in the market, driven by the regulatory authorities, in favor of registered products, which are progressively replacing NPPs; and the arrival on the market of new treatments with MA.

Geographically, Europe dominates the AIT market due to the high concentration of key companies in the region; European countries are taking initiatives to reduce the use of NPP and increasing prevalence of allergy. However, in terms of patients volume receiving AIT, the U.S. dominates the market.

The global AIT market is highly consolidated in nature. Key players of the market include ALK-Abello; Stallergenes Greer; Allergy Therapeutics; and Allergopharma (Merck Group). All the players are highly focused on developing new therapeutics for allergy indications. Allergy Therapeutics’ Pollinex Quattro Grass, an allergy vaccine marketed in Europe as an NPP, is one of the most advanced competitors.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Allergy

1.2 Types of Allergy

1.3 Allergy Management

1.4 Allergy Immunotherapy

2. Allergic Rhinitis Market Analysis

2.1 Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Allergic Rhinitis Market by Region

2.2.1 The Americas Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 EMEA Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast

2.2.3 APAC Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast

3. Allergy Immunotherapy Market Analysis

3.1 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Administration Route

3.4 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Region

3.4.1 Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast

3.4.2 Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Country

3.4.3 The U.S. Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast

3.4.4 ROW Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast

3.5 Global Allergy Immunotherapy Patient Volume by Region

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Steadily Increasing Prevalence of Allergy

4.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes

4.1.5 Rapidly Growing Pollution

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Well Defined Pricing

4.2.2 Busy Peanut Drug Pipeline

4.2.3 Slowly Changing Regulatory Landscape

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Adherence

4.3.2 Increased Risk of Side Effects and High Cost

4.3.3 No Immunotherapy for Food Allergy

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global AIT Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Product Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Merck Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 ALK-Abello

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Stallergenes Greer

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Allergy Therapeutics

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Mechanism of Allergic Reaction

Types of Allergies

Types of AIT Administration

Comparison of SCIT and SLIT

Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast (2018-2023)

Global Allergic Rhinitis Market by Region (2018)

The Americas Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast (2018-2023)

EMEA Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast (2018-2023)

APAC Allergic Rhinitis Market Value Forecast (2018-2023)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Value (2014-2018)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast (2019-2023)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Administration Route (2018)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Region (2018)

Europe Allergy Immunotherapy Market Value Forecast (2018-2023)

