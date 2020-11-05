Ophthalmic Devices Market to Exhibit 4.2% CAGR and Hit USD 32.36 Billion by 2027; Owing to Supportive Government Policies to Promote Technologically Advanced Devices, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Ophthalmic Devices Market Research Report Are Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., BVI, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Essilor, Hoya Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD and other key market players

The global ophthalmic devices market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 32.36 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the globe. The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing focus by major companies to develop innovative products to treat eye disorders.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Bausch & Lomb announced the launch of its new product, INFUSE silicone hydrogel disposable contact lens. The product adopts the company’s ProBalance technology and is manufactured by using the next-generation material to prevent dryness of the eyes.

January 2019 – Bausch & Lomb Inc., a global ophthalmic devices provider, announces the acquisition of Eton Pharmaceuticals, EM-100 eye drop. The company acquired the marketing and distribution rights for the product that is adopted in the treatment of several eye allergies across the U.S.

Declining Surgical Procedures amid COVID-19 to Affect Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the declining number of surgical procedures in order to prevent the widespread of the disease. Major healthcare services are being directed towards the treatment of novel coronavirus patients that has led to a reduced revenue generation of ophthalmology procedures.

The market is expected to suffer temporarily owing to the pandemic. However, once the procedures resume at full capacity, the market is likely to return to normalcy in the near future.





Ophthalmology generally deals with the function, structure, and several eye diseases. These devices are a type of medical equipment that cover a wide range of applications such as contact lenses, glasses, implants, lasers, diagnostics, and other surgical instruments. These devices are further designed to prevent damage to the eye, injuries, and other vision care diseases.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders to Spur Demand

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.2 billion people suffer from vision impairment across the globe. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and myopia is driving the demand for advanced ophthalmic devices. In addition to this, the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies are expected to bode well for the global ophthalmic devices market growth during the forecast period.





North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology to Bolster Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global ophthalmic devices market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technology to develop these devices such as an intraocular lens for treating cataract disease. The region stood at USD 10.54 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing focus by major companies to develop innovative products to treat eye disorders. Additionally, supportive government policies to promote the R&D activities to develop technologically advanced devices will favor the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The global ophthalmic devices market is consolidated by the presence of major companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, and Bausch & Lomb. The dominance of these companies is attributable to the increasing adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition to strengthen their positions in the highly competitive global marketplace.

The other key players such as BVI, Carl Zeiss, and Essilor are emphasizing on partnerships and collaborations to expand their ophthalmic devices portfolio that will expedite the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





List of the Companies Operating in the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market:

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (Oberkochen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Jacksonville, U.S.)

The Cooper Companies Inc. (California, U.S.)

BVI (Waltham, U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Rochester, U.S.)

Essilor (California, U.S.)

Hoya Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

NIDEK CO., LTD (Gamagori, Japan)





Segments Covered in the Ophthalmic Devices Market Report:

By Product

• Surgical

o Implants

o Consumables

o Equipment

• Vision Care

o Contact Lens

o Ocular Health

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic Clinics

• Others





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2019 Epidemiology of Major Ocular Disease - For Key Countries Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices Market

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Surgical Implants Consumables Equipment Vision Care Contact Lenses Intraocular Lenses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





