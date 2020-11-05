Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Victims of Slip and Fall Accidents

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to victims of slip and fall accidents.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of victims of slip and fall accidents.

"Those who suffer injuries because of someone else’s negligence are entitled to receive compensation under the law" said Michael Akopyan, the founder of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

“Of course not every fall is actionable. The best way for an injured person to determine if someone bears legal responsibility for the harm they have suffered is to to contact an experienced personal injury attorney” said Akopyan. Akopyan explained that “actionable slip and fall accidents often involve premises liability which is the area of law that governs a property owners responsibility for injuries sustained on his or her property.” He went on to explain that "property owners may be held legally and financially liable when the victim sustains injuries on the property of another due to some hazardous or dangerous condition.” These can include things like for example defectively constructed improvements or walkways, or puddles of liquid on the floor.

"If you were hurt in a slip and fall accident, the first thing to do is get medical help as soon as possible," stressed Akopyan. "After that, collect as much information as possible about the accident and contact a personal injury lawyer without delay" added Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has more than a decade of experience. Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys include attorney Ani M. Akopyan, who like Michael Akopyan, was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has recovered millions of dollars for their clients. If you have you been in a slip and fall accident that was someone else's fault, act now to hold them accountable with help from The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Source: Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.