Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Trend: Usage Of Wearable Technology To Monitor Animal Behavior

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinarians and pet or cattle owners are shifting to wearable technology to keep track of the animal behavior. Wearable technology are smart electronic devices that are worn on the body or integrated in the clothing or accessories, which monitor body temperature, behavior and movement. These wearable monitoring devices provide timely insights regarding the overall health of the animal and help veterinarians to provide appropriate diagnosis to the animal. For instance, Vetrax, a wearable sensor worn on a dog’s collar, enables clinicians and pet owners to monitor aspects of an animal’s behavior when they are unsupervised. According to a report by Veterinary Practice News in 2018, 83% of pet owners are satisfied with the use of wearable technology and 68% are finding it an effective way of monitoring weight and diabetes of their pets.

The global veterinary patient monitoring device market is expected to decline from $0.5 billion in 2019 to $0.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of veterinary medical equipment due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The global veterinary patient monitoring device market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 and reach $0.5 billion in 2023.

Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market. Increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require monitoring equipment to diagnose the diseases among animals. For instance, according to Banfield State of Pet Health report 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 in 2006 to 23.6 cases in 2015, whereas the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats from 2006 to 2015. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases in animals results in increases demand for enhanced veterinary patient monitoring equipment.

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market consists of sale of veterinary patient monitoring equipment which are used to monitor animal’s respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment are used to monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry includes companies that manufacture monitoring devices to detect diseases which affect animals.

