Delaware photographer and creative ‘Benni Black’ pushes the culture of photography and graphic design
The small state creative freelancer is looking to find new ways of providing artistic photography and design during challenging times.DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freelance photographer and graphic designer Michael ‘Benni Black’ Capel is looking to push forward the culture of photography and graphic design from the small state of Delaware. ‘Benni Black’ is anything but new to the scene and has already collaborated with big-name brands such as Adidas, Soundcloud, Nike, and more.
‘Benni’ has become a household name in the media-based and design industries. His work, published on MTV, Netflix and ESPN, includes collaborations with famous artists such as Linkin Park, Cee Lo Green, and Lil Uzi Vert. The global pandemic has seen a significant increase in the demand for freelancers and creative pioneers such as Capel.
According to Benni, “today, more than ever, creative work isn’t simply an expression of ideas, but more a true reflection of what’s going on around us. Major brands have tended to overlook freelance creatives living outside of the major metropolitan centers. This trend has left many of us wondering whether we will ever be on the same level as those artists and designers based in New York or Los Angeles.” Benni has dedicated his career to pushing the culture of high-quality photography and artistic graphic design, unconstrained by the stigma of creating and producing from the small state of Delaware.
Although Capel’s career has seen a sharp take-off in recent years, as popularity around his work increases – the Delaware artist has been mesmerizing audiences and captivating clients for more than two decades. He’s finding that, in the cutthroat world of the creative industries, compounded by times of economic uncertainty, major commercial brands are looking for authentic and innovative ways to stay relevant.
While big-name brands have for years used more prominent and well-established designers in New York, LA, Tokyo, Paris, London, or Melbourne, smaller, less prominent designers are offering more original concepts and art. That geographical separation has created a context for fresh ideas and pioneering design. Benni has advocated small state designers, artists, and photographers for years, demonstrating through his own creative output that their work competes with, if not surpasses, the work produced in big cities.
Bennis’ recent work for Adidas & SnipesUSA has launched him into somewhat of a figurehead role, lighting a path for other freelance designers and artists looking to establish themselves, from the outside, in the industry. “I think it’s important that we as photographers and graphic designers capture the unique essence of the clients’ brand,” says Capel. The rapid change in consumer trends and demands has seen major brands looking to diversify their offerings, capturing the attention of a larger audience while staying relevant in a fast-changing marketplace.
Although Benni is working to highlight the importance of more localized designers and artists, his active role in the design industry has managed to give him a bigger platform from where he can share influence and ingenuity.
“It’s good that we stay open-minded to what’s happening around us and let that drive our work designers and photographers should pursue bigger and more authentic concepts, rather than replicate what’s hot right now. No matter where you’re from, or where you work — as creatives we shape the future of art and design”
Like other industries in the US, the media and design industry has been heavily impacted by Coronavirus. Artists like Benni Black have used this time as a means of inspiration, taking the needed steps to reinvent and reshape how modern design and photography are portrayed visually, and felt emotionally.
Benni Black ends by stating, “I’m humbled and extremely grateful for every opportunity I have received up until now. I have built my career through various channels, but my main and true passion will always be expressed through art.”
For more information on Michael 'Benni Black' Capel and his latest work, visit his website https://www.bniblk.com or at https://www.instagram.com/itsbenniblack .
