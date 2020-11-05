Global Cannabis Beverages Market 2020 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
Global Cannabis Beverages Market Research Report 2020
November 5, 2020
Cannabis Beverages Market Report Overview
The Cannabis Beverages market report takes a deeper look into the industry and unearths various insights and trends. It begins with the definition of the product in conjunction with its advantages and disadvantages and its rise globally. The segments and sub-segments are sized accordingly to their demand and their growth measured as per domestic and international policies. They are gauged as per the overall market valuation. Major regions are globally taken into consideration to outline the prospect of the market in these areas and their potential from 2020-2026 period. Key market participants are profiled and their case studies outlined for better understanding of strategies.
Major Market Key Players
Constellation Brands
Aurora Cannabis
Canopy Growth Corporation
MedReleaf
Aphria
Cronos Group
GW Pharmaceuticals
CannTrust Holdings
VIVO Cannabis
Tilray
OrganiGram Holdings
American Premium Water
The Supreme Cannabis Company
Joybird Hemp Beverage
Cannabis Beverages Market Dynamics
The Cannabis Beverages market touches on various factors with the impact of macro and micro economic policies and challenges. The market value and demand are sized as per the ups and downs of the industry and the various dynamics surrounding it. The growth drivers are outlined and explained in a well-defined manner. Recent launch of products, supportive policies, research studies, and exhibitions and events are included to the factors to substantiate the evidence of growth. The challenges are highlighted with alternative measures suggested to handle unprecedented events or circumstances. Opportunities are gauged with respect to consumer demand, abundance of raw materials, and new latent potential in niche markets. Special attention is paid to the regulatory framework and the efforts made by nations and their acceptance of foreign direct investment.
Cannabis Beverages Market Research Methodology
The Cannabis Beverages market report has been completed with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis with special focus on drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends. The report considers two stages of research – primary and secondary. Primary research entails the acquisition of raw data from surveys, events, press releases, and other trusted sources. The numbers, graphs, and tabular data are present to explain the lows and highs of the market. Interviews with C-level executives and heads of corporations are conducted for a top to bottom view of the industry. Secondary research requires the use of data to complement the primary data and verification of the same through government databases and other reputed sources.
Cannabis Beverages Market Segment by Type
Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic
Cannabis Beverages Market Segment by Application
Mass Merchandiser
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Other
Cannabis Beverages market regional and country-level analysis
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table Of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
