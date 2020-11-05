Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense committed in the Presence of a Child
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304668
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020 1257 hours
LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Malcolm Morillo
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight that had occurred on 10/31/2020 in Marshfield, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the male who was identified as Morillo. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Morillo had physically assaulted the victim. Morillo had fled to Massachusett's following the incident. He turned himself in to Troopers on 11/4/2020 at the Middlesex Barracks. Morillo was lodged at the Barre City Police Department and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division on 11/05/2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/05/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Barre City Police Department
BAIL: 2,500
MUG SHOT: Attached