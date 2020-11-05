Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,593 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense committed in the Presence of a Child

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:20A304668 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                    

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/02/2020 1257 hours  

LOCATION: Marshfield, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child 

 

ACCUSED: Malcolm Morillo                        

AGE: 23 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT   

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight that had occurred on 10/31/2020 in Marshfield, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and the male who was identified as Morillo. After gathering statements from the victim and offender, it was determined that Morillo had physically assaulted the victim. Morillo had fled to Massachusett's following the incident. He turned himself in to Troopers on 11/4/2020 at the Middlesex Barracks. Morillo was lodged at the Barre City Police Department and issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division on 11/05/2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 11/05/2020 1230 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: Barre City Police Department            

BAIL: 2,500 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services & Offense committed in the Presence of a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.