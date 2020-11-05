Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/04/2020 at 2344
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Heights Road
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Vernard Bathrick
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/4/20, at approximately 2344 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor
vehicle stop on Westminster Heights Road in Westminster, VT.
Upon investigation it was determined that the operator, Vernard Bathrick, 39,
had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Bathrick also was in violation
of conditions of release for possessing alcohol.
Bathrick was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in
Westminster for processing. The accused was issued a citation to appear in
Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00
A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 11:00 A.M.
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: hold until sober
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.