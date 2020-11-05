Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI #3, Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2020 at 2344

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster Heights Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Vernard Bathrick                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/4/20, at approximately 2344 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor

vehicle stop on Westminster Heights Road in Westminster, VT. 

 

Upon investigation it was determined that the operator, Vernard Bathrick, 39,

had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Bathrick also was in violation

of conditions of release for possessing alcohol.

 

Bathrick was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in

Westminster for processing. The accused was issued a citation to appear in

Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on November 24, 2020 at 11:00

A.M.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 11:00 A.M.            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF  

BAIL: hold until sober

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

