Protein Assays Market to reach US $3,841.6 Million By 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Landscape, Strategic Initiatives, Key Stakeholders, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing R&D expenditure in life science, is a prime factor fueling growth in this region

The "Global Protein Assays Market Size 2018, By Type (Dye-binding Assays, Copper-ion-based Assays, Test Strip-based Assays, Other Protein Assays) By Technology (Absorbance-based Protein Assays, Colorimetric-based Protein Assays, Fluorescence-based Protein Assays) By Application (Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications) By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End Users) By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global protein assays market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the key players have been evaluated based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global protein assays market have been studied in detail.

The global protein assays market is projected to reach USD 3,841.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure and increasing protein binding assays in drug discovery & development are driving the growth of the protein assays market. However, high cost of multiplex assay equipment may restraint the market growth.

The measurement of protein concentration in an aqueous sample is an important assay in biochemistry research, development labs for applications ranging from enzymatic studies to providing data for biopharmaceutical lot release and other fields of protein study. A major opportunity for protein assays also remains in biomarker identification.

The global protein assays market has been segmented based on type, technology, application and end user. Type wise, the market is categorized into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays. Dye-binding assays form the largest segment in 2018, owing to its widespread usage in disease diagnosis. Absorbance-based protein assays, colorimetric protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays are the major protein assay technologies. Among these, absorbance-based protein assays segment holds a major market share. In comparison to other methods, absorbance-based protein assays can be run at a high throughput, using inexpensive reagents with equipment found in the majority of biochemical laboratories.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for protein assays in 2018, whereas Asia Pacific is set to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market, with developing economies expanding at a substantial pace and incorporating R&D developments to sustain the competition. Key players of the protein assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., General Electric Company and PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

