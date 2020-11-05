Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Service Helping Kids Land First Job
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is leading and sponsoring cost free mentoring service in Santa Monica to help kids land first job, have fun, and love work.
I'm grateful to help kids land their first job, have fun, and love work!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun community services.
The staffing agency develops workforce solutions for a better tomorrow, like "Helping Kids Land First Job." Launching Thanksgiving Weekend (November 27, 2020).
The fun community service based in Santa Monica delivers a cost free solution to help value driven, working families in LA; successfully prepare their kids for tomorrow’s jobs.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love to use my talent for good; look forward to mentoring and teach kids how to land their first job, have fun and love work."
How Kids Participate?
Family lives in LA, and meet in Santa Monica. Starting Thanksgiving Weekend (November 27, 2020). Service is perfect for 13 and 14 year old kids who love to land a Summer Job in 2021.
1. Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos delivers a personal 1 on 1 mentoring service.
2. Carlos meets kids (with their parents) in Santa Monica; Friday 4-6 pm, All Day Saturday and Sunday.
3. Parents Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to confirm a time to meet, and get any questions answered.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I got my first paying job when I was 13 years old (worked thru middle school, high school, college, and grad school). Before starting Recruiting for Good, I worked as a Teacher, and also attended Grad School to be a therapist. And for the last 10 years, I have had fun mentoring women (moms), men, and kids too!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We develop workforce solutions for a better tomorrow.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring and leading fun community service; delivering 1 on 1 mentoring for kids to land their first job, have fun, and love work. To Learn more visit www.LandFirstJob.com. Service is perfect for 13 and 14 years olds who love to land a Summer Job in 2021. We serve kids who come from value driven working families. And meet in Santa Monica.
