Children's Cancer Cause Presents Rosen Research Award to ACCELERATE's Dr. Gilles Vassal

Gilles Vassal, MD, PhD, founder and chairman of ACCELERATE, received the 5th Annual Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award from the Children’s Cancer Cause.

The annual Rosen Award pays tribute to late Children’s Cancer Cause chairman Leonard Rosen and his many years of service on the nonprofit's board of directors.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilles Vassal, MD, PhD, founder and chairman of ACCELERATE, received the 5th Annual Leonard M. Rosen Memorial Research Award at the Children’s Cancer Cause virtual fundraising event today. Children’s Cancer Cause, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit policy and advocacy organization is dedicated to improving care and treatment for children with cancer, survivors, and their families.

ACCELERATE is a unique global platform, working to advance innovation in cancer drug development for children and adolescents. As the foremost pediatric oncologist in Europe, Dr. Vassal has held multiple leadership positions in pediatric oncology professional societies and is currently Professor of Pediatric Oncology at Gustave Roussy, a comprehensive cancer center in France.

“ACCELERATE is a multi-stakeholder international initiative with a very simple objective: work together to accelerate innovation for children and adolescents with cancer. We work together with clinicians and researchers, with industry, with regulatory networks and with patients, parents, and survivors,” said Dr. Vassal in his acceptance of the Rosen Research Award. “We succeeded in demonstrating that it is feasible, it is valuable, and it can really move the needle by finding solutions to identified issues.”

The $10,000 annual Rosen Award pays tribute to late Children’s Cancer Cause chairman and founding member Leonard Rosen and his many years of service on the board of directors. A brilliant attorney and astute advocate, he worked to advance research and regulations that could improve the effectiveness of childhood cancer therapies.

“This award honors the legacy of my grandfather and is granted annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to childhood cancer policy and advocacy, recognizing the importance and unique challenges associated with the care and treatment of children with cancer,” said childhood cancer survivor Ben Rosen, Leonard Rosen’s grandson. “Congratulations, Dr. Vassal. On behalf of pediatric cancer survivors and patients worldwide, thank you for your dedication to fighting childhood cancer.”

Dr. Vassal has authored over 250 publications and is currently president of Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC), a European Union academic consortium.

Children’s Cancer Cause (formerly named the Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy) is the leading national policy and advocacy organization, working at the federal level to ensure that children have access to less toxic and more effective cancer therapies; to expand resources for research and specialized care; and to address the unique needs and challenges of childhood cancer survivors and their families.