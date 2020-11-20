BEHIND THE MASK (An AMGHBO Original Documentary Feature Film) Coming to you January 2021

OUR PATRIOTIC DUTY TO COME TOGETHER TO DEFEAT THE PANDEMIC...
A Global Pandemic That Shocked The World.
— AMGHBO
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERPRETING REALITY WITH A DIFFERENT EYE!!! The story behind the mask! From all to nothing overnight… The pandemic that shocked and shut down the world... Seeing the vision through the lens of an American Patriarch. This Documentary Feature Film reveals the life of an American Patriarch, (BEHIND THE MASK)...
A MUST SEE FILM, THAT YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS!!!
BEHIND THE MASK
