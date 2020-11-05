Rising star Seth Anthony releases “Free Taylor” EP featuring Bubba Sparxxx and Burden
Taylor Conley is the founder of Designed Conviction, a social enterprise with a mission to break the stigma around incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals
Rising star Seth Anthony "Free Taylor" EP features Bubba Sparxx and Burden, the music is a mix of rap and rock, and the lyrics tell real stories.
No matter the struggles or hardships a person may go through, you can always persevere if you don't give up.”OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Seth Anthony has built quite a following with his music, with relatable lyrics concerning real-life issues and visually artistic music videos racking up over 2.5 million views. At a young age, Seth got involved in drugs, which eventually led him to spend eight years in a Florida prison. After release, he chose to follow a new path that has turned into a musical career.
— Seth Anthony
Music and art have always been a channel for great emotions, capturing the hurt, pain, and tragedy that lies deep within an artist’s soul and allowing them to be released into the world. In the case of Taylor Conley, his art and music haven’t just been a release; they’ve been a constant and enduring lifeline.
The founder of Designed Conviction, and a talented songwriter in his own right, Taylor began writing poetry at the young age of fifteen after being sent away to Tranquillity Bay in Jamaica, a hostile residential treatment facility affiliated with WWASPS. In 2001, Taylor made his way home to Longview, Washington, returning to small-town living with a far harsher outlook on life. As normality slipped away and relentless reality took hold, Taylor found himself entangled in a world of hard drugs, slipping into a downward spiral that would irrevocably shape his future. At the young age of twenty, Taylor was arrested and charged with aggregated murder in the first degree, the most severe criminal charge in the United States.
Convicted of a crime that he didn’t commit, Taylor was forced to readjust to a life behind bars, turning to his art and adapting his poems into music releases as a way to find something more. An effective release and a way to transcend the walls and fences that held him, music became his life, and he quickly found a unique sound that represented his journey and style.
Taylor was listening to music one day and was moved by Seth Anthony’s lyrics, relating to the fact that Seth was also once incarcerated. Taylor and his wife reached out to Seth Anthony, who responded a short time later, intrigued by Taylor’s story.
Seth Anthony has partnered with Taylor to help turn his dreams into reality by taking the songs Taylor wrote, adding his own twist, and creating a “Free Taylor” EP featuring Bubba Sparxxx and Burden. The music is a mix of rap and rock, and the lyrics tell stories of Taylor’s life, featuring a couple of recordings from Taylor himself.
The EP will be available November 7th, coincidently the same date Seth was released from prison.
Learn more about Taylor and the wonderful work he is doing to advocate for the incarcerated at www.freetaylorproject.com
