Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B303560

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: November 3rd , 2020 at approximately 2100 hours

LOCATION: Penny Lane, Woodford, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jeffrey C. Nichols

AGE: 54

RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 2140 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a property damage complaint on Penny Lane, in the Town of Woodford, Vermont . Upon arrival, investigation revealed Jeffrey C. Nichols intentionally caused damage to another vehicle by crashing into said vehicle. While on scene, Troopers established probable cause to believe Nichols was intoxicated during the incident. Nichols displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI, where he was later transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and released on a criminal citation.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 23rd, 2020 / 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

