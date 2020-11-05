Shaftsbury Barracks // DUI // Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B303560
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: November 3rd , 2020 at approximately 2100 hours
LOCATION: Penny Lane, Woodford, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jeffrey C. Nichols
AGE: 54
RESIDENCE: Woodford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 3rd, 2020 at approximately 2140 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a property damage complaint on Penny Lane, in the Town of Woodford, Vermont . Upon arrival, investigation revealed Jeffrey C. Nichols intentionally caused damage to another vehicle by crashing into said vehicle. While on scene, Troopers established probable cause to believe Nichols was intoxicated during the incident. Nichols displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI, where he was later transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and released on a criminal citation.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 23rd, 2020 / 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262