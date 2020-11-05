Dario Black’s New Single ‘Soñar’ Embraces Power of BLM, DACA and LGTBQ+ Movements
“We all belong to this planet regardless of race, gender, age, religion, or sexuality.” - Dario Black
We all belong to this planet regardless of race, gender, age, religion, or sexuality.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While 2020 has been a traumatic year for many musicians, it has also been a year of inspirational cultural upheaval. Voices that have often been ignored are finally being amplified and millions around the world are opening their eyes to systemic injustices. One such voice is Dario Black, an openly gay Latinx artist whose culture-uniting jams have made him a fan favorite around the world. His newest single, ‘Soñar,’ is his most poignant to date - capturing our present moment in a way only the most special artists can do.
‘Soñar’ may be sung in Spanish, but listeners don’t need to understand the words to understand the feelings portrayed throughout the song. Dario’s show-stopping and awe-inspiring voice immediately transcends both language and genre, giving listeners a jolt of pure inspiration at a time when they need it most.
“We gotta keeping dreaming,” Dario himself explains. “We can create our own reality with love, and it is my hope that my music will give inspiration to those who feel they are finally being represented.”
These sentiments are the motivation behind Dario’s devotion to his craft. This is an unprecedented moment in time and Dario is determined to use his voice to be on the right side of history. With ‘Soñar,’ Dario has written a song that will surely be a lifeline to all those who are using their voices to create a better world.
‘Soñar’ is now available on all music streaming platforms.
To watch the official ‘Soñar’ music video, please visit https://youtu.be/cKLjuwn3UIo. For an audible version of ‘Soñar,’ please visit https://smarturl.it/letsdream.
About Dario Black
Dario Black is at the forefront of a new wave of Latinx artists who are redefining the pop music landscape for modern times. Living in Los Angeles, Dario’s experience gives his music a fresh perspective, making him one of the most exciting young artists to emerge from the city in years. His soulful blend of Latin pop and R&B has already won the hearts of countless listeners, and now, with the release of his most emotionally compelling music yet, he is prepared to reach a wider audience than ever.
