Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $633,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $1.7 million and $2.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $5.4 million and $7.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first three quarters of 2020 or 2019.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (audited) (in thousands except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 324 $ 683 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $223 and $35, respectively 1,680 1,173 Prepaid expenses and other assets 244 101 Assets held for sale 7,633 7,597 Total current assets 9,881 9,554 PROPERTY 52,267 52,164 Accumulated depreciation (33,407 ) (32,445 ) Property, net 18,860 19,719 OTHER ASSETS Deferred development costs 8,504 8,504 Other noncurrent assets 1,206 1,342 Total other assets 9,710 9,846 TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,451 $ 39,119 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 707 $ 1,356 Payroll and employee benefits 783 928 Accrued retirement benefits 165 165 Deferred club membership revenue 131 35 Other current liabilities 615 468 Total current liabilities 2,401 2,952 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt - 1,035 Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 9,328 9,702 Deferred license fee revenue 1,800 - Deposits 2,649 2,674 Other noncurrent liabilities 64 64 Total long-term liabilities 13,841 13,475 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized, 19,301,288 and 19,238,081 shares issued and outstanding 81,369 80,606 Additional paid-in-capital 9,184 9,184 Accumulated deficit (48,164 ) (46,300 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,180 ) (20,798 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,209 22,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,451 $ 39,119



MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 15 $ 305 Leasing 1,448 2,167 Resort amenities and other 234 242 Total operating revenues 1,697 2,714 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 86 352 Leasing 671 793 Resort amenities and other 152 219 General and administrative 514 466 Share-based compensation 402 374 Depreciation 326 345 Total operating costs and expenses 2,151 2,549 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (454 ) 165 Pension and other post-retirement expenses (125 ) (258 ) Interest expense (29 ) (50 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (608 ) $ (143 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (25 ) 134 NET LOSS $ (633 ) $ (9 ) Other comprehensive income - pension, net 206 211 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (427 ) $ 202 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 0.01 Net Loss $ (0.03 ) $ -









MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Real estate $ 173 $ 671 Leasing 4,620 6,121 Resort amenities and other 648 751 Total operating revenues 5,441 7,543 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Real estate 457 873 Leasing 2,278 2,233 Resort amenities and other 893 751 General and administrative 1,823 1,816 Share-based compensation 1,229 1,346 Depreciation 971 1,067 Total operating costs and expenses 7,651 8,086 OPERATING LOSS (2,210 ) (543 ) Other income 894 - Pension and other post-retirement expenses (359 ) (768 ) Interest expense (105 ) (160 ) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,780 ) $ (1,471 ) Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net (84 ) 187 NET LOSS $ (1,864 ) $ (1,284 ) Other comprehensive income - pension, net 617 634 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,247 ) $ (650 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Net Loss $ (0.10 ) $ (0.07 )



