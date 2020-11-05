Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,583 in the last 365 days.

DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: STATEMENT FROM CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Posted on Nov 4, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

The United States today officially withdrew from the Paris climate agreement making it the only nation in the world to abandon the landmark accord. The duration of the United States’ absence from the agreement will depend on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which is still unclear.  If a U.S. administration wanted to reenter the accord it would need to send a notice to the United Nations and after a period of 30 days, the U.S. would be readmitted.

Following is a statement from Scott Glenn, chief energy officer for the State of Hawai‘i:

“With today’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement, the need for state and local governments to strengthen their efforts to counter the devastating effects of the climate crisis has never been greater. Hawai‘i pledges to work on a bipartisan basis with its partners in the 25-state U.S. Climate Alliance to accelerate our ambition and pace of climate leadership. Following science-based climate policies, Climate Alliance states have collectively outpaced the rest of the country in both emissions reductions and economic output. We have shown that building resilient communities and growing a clean energy economy can be achieved. Even as we await the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and the US’ future role in the climate crisis, Hawai‘i will continue its leadership.” 

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alan Yonan Jr.

Communications Officer

DBEDT State Energy Office

(808) 291-3543

[email protected]

You just read:

DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: STATEMENT FROM CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.