PSD NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT APPOINTMENT

HONOLULU – Governor David Ige and the Department of Public Safety today announced the appointment of Jordan Lowe to serve as the Deputy Director for Law Enforcement in the Department of Public Safety, effective November 5, 2020.

“Jordan has decades of experience in federal and state law enforcement. I am confident in his ability to provide effective leadership for PSD’s Law Enforcement Division during these critical times, and I believe he will serve the department and our state well,” said Gov. Ige.

One of his biggest tasks will be to bring about the accreditation of the Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA).

“Jordan brings a broad-based foundation and commitment to law enforcement. I’m confident he will satisfy the CALEA requirements and ensure completion of this national accreditation of our Sheriff Division,” says Fred Hyun, PSD Acting Director.

“I look forward to joining the Department of Public Safety and providing a positive impact for the department’s Law Enforcement Division,” said Lowe.

Lowe most recently worked at the Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney as the Chief Investigator for the Investigative Services Division.

Jordan began his thirty-nine (39) years of public service as an internal auditor for the Office of Regional Inspector and conducted operational reviews for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). He subsequently became a Special Agent with the Criminal Investigation Division for the IRS and conducted complex financial investigations. As his career continued, Jordan transferred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives where he served as a Certified Explosives Specialist, Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) lead agent, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force Commander, Assistant Team Leader for Crisis Negotiation – Special Response Team, and Team Leader at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) in Thailand. Jordan retired from the Bureau as the Resident Agent in Charge of the Honolulu Field Office and the Hawaiʻi County Office.

After retiring from federal service, Jordan came full circle and began working for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) as a Supervisory Special Agent for the Criminal Investigation Section. Upon his departure from DOTAX as the Chief Special Agent, Jordan joined the Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney as the Chief Investigator for the Investigative Services Division.

The current Deputy Director for Law Enforcement, Renee Sonobe Hong, will be transitioning to her new position at the Department of the Attorney General where she will serve as the supervising deputy attorney general for the Criminal Justice Division, effective November 5, 2020.

The Public Safety Department deputy director appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.

