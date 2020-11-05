Oregon & D.C. Pass Monumental Psychedelic Reforms

Aurelius Data Looks Forward to Research Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Missoula, MT, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurelius Data, the first patient use, risk and safety focused big data company for plant-based medicines, is thrilled to see the passage of Measure 109 in Oregon, making it the first state to legalize Psilocybin for medicinal purposes. They are also pleased to see that Washington; D.C. voters have chosen to decriminalize psychedelics.

“This is a monumental day for the psychedelic advocates and researchers, validating their findings of safety and efficacy. There are enormous therapeutic benefits for patients who choose entheogenic substances for treatment resistant depression and trauma. If a patient can replace 720 capsules of Prozac each year, with two guided psilocybin sessions, they improve their quality of life through fewer side effects from medication.

These votes are a big step in reducing the stigma of plant and fungi-based medicines. Although only legally allowed to be used by therapists in Oregon, I believe their success will create momentum to give mental therapists life-saving tools to offer their patients. The promise of psychedelics is to release depression and trauma patients from the bondage of day-in-day-out pharmaceuticals that have crippling side effects,” said Aurelius Data CEO Julie Armstrong.

Aurelius Data, Inc is a patient use and perception focused big data company. We deliver insights from analyzing the intersection of science, user perception, product use, chemical analysis, and the users’ reported medical condition and symptom resolution. Our mission is to put the patient first, by increasing confidence and understanding, drive product development, boost customer retention, reveal cutting edge IP discoveries, and provide immediate, tangible value to every user.

Our anonymously gathered data follows HIPAA compliance and immediately benefits the user through a continuous feedback loop of user input, product recommendations and community connection. Our vision is to go beyond the strain and create a reliable product use and efficacy reference for cannabis users.

