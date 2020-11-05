University of Guam study shows severity of childhood obesity in Guam

University of Guam Extension Associate Clarissa Barcinas brings “Food Friends,” one of the many activities of the Children’s Healthy Living Program, to elementary school students in Guam to promote healthy eating. Mark Acosta, Children’s Healthy Living Program program manager, talks to child participants at the Pagachao Community Center in Guam.

More than 27 percent of children living on Guam between the ages of 2 and 8 are obese or overweight, putting Guam’s statistic just above the national average.

It’s a dangerous territory to be in since childhood weight issues can lead to obesity in adulthood, which only increases their risk for health problems.” — Rachael T. Leon Guerrero, co-author and program lead