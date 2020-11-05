Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Second-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105143           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                                     

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 4th, 2020 at approximately 1:00 P.M.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rodeway Inn, Rockingham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Justin L. Kruger                                               

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Troopers from the Westminster barracks

responded to the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham to investigate a reported domestic

dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with Justin Kruger,25, and a household member about the incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kruger had assaulted the household member and had been previously convicted of a domestic assault.

 

Kruger was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks where he was

processed. Kruger is on probation, therefore the State of Vermont - Probation & Parole was contacted and responded to the barracks where they took custody of him and transported him to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont. Kruger was held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2020 at 12:30 P.M.            

COURT: Windham Superior, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster Barracks / Second-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

