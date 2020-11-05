Westminster Barracks / Second-Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 4th, 2020 at approximately 1:00 P.M.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rodeway Inn, Rockingham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Justin L. Kruger
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Troopers from the Westminster barracks
responded to the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham to investigate a reported domestic
dispute. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with Justin Kruger,25, and a household member about the incident. Subsequent investigation revealed that Kruger had assaulted the household member and had been previously convicted of a domestic assault.
Kruger was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks where he was
processed. Kruger is on probation, therefore the State of Vermont - Probation & Parole was contacted and responded to the barracks where they took custody of him and transported him to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont. Kruger was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 5, 2020 at 12:30 P.M.
COURT: Windham Superior, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: held without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.