Integration Wizards Europe launches IRIS AI COVID-19 solution into the European market

Face Mask Detection using IRIS AI through a normal CCTV camera Measuring social distancing using IRIS in realtime Screening body temperature using thermal camera on IRIS

Integration Wizards launches IRIS AI COVID-19 solution that has the ability to monitor face masks, social distancing and body temperature using normal CCTV.

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integration Wizards Europe an artificial intelligence computer vision company based in Reading, England,UK has launched an AI solution IRIS which will help to minimise spread of Covid19 by effectively measuring social distancing, thermal screening and wearing of face masks.Social distancing and wearing of masks are a must to contain spread of Covid19 in UK and Europe. However, implementing and monitoring these norms is not easy. IRIS will facilitate this measurement by using its proprietary AI computer vision technology. These measures can effectively help authorities and business understand the level of existing compliance and what measure they need to take to improve the same so they can contain spread of Covid19.IRIS AI computer vision solution has already been implemented in many countries in Asia where it has helped to reduce spread of Covid19 effectively. IRIS has been implemented widely in manufacturing and warehousing industries. It has also been implemented in many leading shopping complexes, offices and hospitals. It can be a game changer for organisations in Europe to contain Covid19.“We have to ensure that we keep social distancing and wear a mask to minimise spread of Covid19. We have to start measuring accurately the current level of compliance of social distancing and wearing of masks” says Jim Shields CEO of Integration Wizards Europe. “If we can accurately measure the current compliances then it will help us to take steps to improve the compliances and help bring down the R number for Covid19. We can roll out IRIS in matter of weeks using existing CCTV infrastructure”Integration Wizards EuropeWizards is a leading AI computer vision company and has European headquarters in Reading, UK. Integration Wizards further undertakes to provide free of cost trial licenses for social distancing and mask detection use cases to institutions and organisations on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 in whole of Europe.

