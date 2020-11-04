Northbound Hwy 52 ramp closure planned Nov. 5 to eastbound Civic Center Drive (Nov. 4, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Northbound Hwy 52 motorists will not be able to exit at Civic Center Drive east from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 while crews complete bridge repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists should use alternate routes during the 4.5-hour repair work. The exit ramp leads to Civic Center Drive NW for traffic heading toward downtown Rochester. The ramp will reopen as soon as the work is completed.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

###