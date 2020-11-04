Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,577 in the last 365 days.

Northbound Hwy 52 ramp closure planned Nov. 5 to eastbound Civic Center Drive (Nov. 4, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Northbound Hwy 52 motorists will not be able to exit at Civic Center Drive east from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 while crews complete bridge repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists should use alternate routes during the 4.5-hour repair work. The exit ramp leads to Civic Center Drive NW for traffic heading toward downtown Rochester. The ramp will reopen as soon as the work is completed.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

###

You just read:

Northbound Hwy 52 ramp closure planned Nov. 5 to eastbound Civic Center Drive (Nov. 4, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.