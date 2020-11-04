Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,577 in the last 365 days.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) and PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PE to PXD for 0.1252 PXD shares per share.

If you are a PE or PXD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

You just read:

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI), Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) and PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.