Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted for Westerly Water Department Customers

The precautionary boil water notice issued to customers of the Westerly Water Department is lifted. The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Westerly Water Department alerted customers to this precautionary boil water notice on November 2nd because of a water main break that had the potential to cause the loss of water pressure to multiple areas of the water system. Westerly Water Department repaired the water main break, temporarily increased chlorine in the system (within safe levels), flushed the water mains, and collected bacteria samples that showed the absence of bacteria.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (scroll down to "What You Should Do Following Boil Water Advisories and Precautionary Boil Water Advisories").

Customers with questions should contact Bill Beauregard, Assistant Director of Public Works at 401-741-7589.