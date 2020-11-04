» News » 2020 » Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic ...

Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge host public meeting Nov. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 4, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting about the Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Archives building located at 905 Ausmus St. in Laclede.

The public is invited to share comments about the sites and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede. For more information about this and other events at the historic site, contact the office at 660-963-2525.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

